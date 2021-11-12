Govt warns on increasing abuse of antibiotics 

The Commissioner for Animal Health, Dr Anna Rose Ademun Okurut addresses journalists at Hotel Africana in kampala. Photo/ Promise Twunamukye

By  Promise Twinamukye

Product editor

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites modify their genes over time and no longer respond to medicines.

Health experts have expressed concern about the growing misuse of antibiotics among animals and humans in the country.
The Commissioner for Animal Health, Dr Anna Rose Ademun Okurut, warned Ugandans to stop misusing antibiotics to be able to contain antimicrobial resistance.

