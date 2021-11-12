Govt warns on increasing abuse of antibiotics 

Health experts have expressed concern about the growing misuse of antibiotics among animals and humans in the country.

The Commissioner for Animal Health, Dr Anna Rose Ademun Okurut, warned Ugandans to stop misusing antibiotics to be able to contain antimicrobial resistance.

She made the remarks early this week in Kampala during celebrations to mark the Antimicrobial Awareness Week under the theme ‘Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance.’

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites modify their genes over time and no longer respond to medicines.

This, according to Dr Okurut, comes mainly due to under doses and overdoses in humans, animals and birds.

She said this makes infections harder to treat and increases the risk of disease spread.

“When we misuse this antibiotic, it now fails to kill the organisms, which it was meant to,” Dr Okurut said.

The commissioner also said the drug resistance has extended to livestock.

“One of the biggest abuses we have been having is people adding antibiotics to animal feeds and feed the animals from day one,” Dr Okurut said.

She said when such animals and their products are later consumed by humans, it could have a negative health impact.

New strategy

According to Dr Musa Ssekamatte, the principal medical epidemiologist at the Ministry of Health, because the interconnections of humans, domestic animals, wildlife and the environment have increasingly become complex, they are embarking on a multi-sectoral collaborative approach called ‘One Health.’

By designing and implementing the multi-sectoral approach, scientists believe that antimicrobial resistance can be effectively addressed.

“As long as we agree that we need to work together to form policies that are able to speak for all sectors, we will be able to address this challenge,” Dr Ssekamatte said.

He recommended consultation of veterinary personnel before administering antibiotics to livestock.

“Asking another farmer for guidance because one thinks their chicken are inhabiting the same symptoms may lead to misusing the drugs,” Dr Ssekamatte said.