Govt weighs options as boat operators flout guidelines

The government is considering various measures to prevent water transport accidents, following reports of boat operators violating guidelines at several landing sites.

The State Minister for Transport, Mr Fred Byamukama, said although the government had banned night boat operations due to risks such as strong winds, some boat operators have defied the ban and continue to operate at night.

This follows a tragic boat accident on September 30 in Kalangala District on Lake Victoria, which claimed five lives.

In an interview with the Monitor on Wednesday, Mr Byamukama said the ill-fated boat was operating in violation of the established guidelines.

“Because this boat was moving at night, when it hit a stone and encountered heavy winds, lives could not be saved. They could not see clearly because it was dark. We advised that the boats operate between 6am and 6pm. We also tasked the boat operators to ensure passengers put on life jackets. Many of the guidelines are not operational,” he said.

He added that the police are searching for the owner of the boat.

“We have information that one of the survivors could have been the owner. The security will help us to find out. I think when we get the boat owner, he will act as an example to the rest that are breaching the guidelines,” Mr Byamukama said without expounding on the type of penalty the boat owner will face.

Hopeful

The State minister also revealed that the government has secured funds to intensify sensitisation activities in areas where water transport is used.

“We are engaging the law enforcers and affected communities to ensure that the set guidelines are followed for the safety of lives and property. We were advised that the months of July, August, September and October would likely experience strong winds on the lake. The communities are already aware of the dangers of the winds,” he said.

He added that they are also weighing the option of identifying a supplier who can supply the life jackets at an affordable price to people who use water transport.

“A complaint was raised by both the leaders and residents in areas that use water transport about the inability of the people to afford the life jackets whose prices are a bit high. We shall soon meet the Prime Minister to discuss the issue,” Mr Byamukama said.

Mr Moses Kabuusu, the Kyamuswa County MP, on Wednesday said: “As MP, I have been trying to get some life jackets for our people but my strategy is not sustainable since I cannot buy enough life jackets for our people. If we get a cheaper supplier, our people could easily access the life jackets.”