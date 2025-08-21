Govt, WHO explore sustainable health financing amid donor cuts

President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday met World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at State Lodge, Nakasero, in a meeting that zeroed in on one of Uganda’s most pressing challenges—how to build a health system less dependent on foreign donors.

A statement from the Presidential Press Unit said the discussions focused on strengthening Uganda’s health sector through sustainable financing, boosting local pharmaceutical manufacturing, and expanding public health insurance to ensure long-term resilience.

The meeting came against the backdrop of shrinking external support. For years, Uganda’s health system has leaned heavily on donor funding, particularly in the fight against HIV/AIDS. But contributions are steadily declining as traditional partners, including the US government and the Global Fund, push for greater domestic financing.

Figures from the Uganda AIDS Commission’s 2024 fact sheet paint a sobering picture. In the 2022/2023 financial year, Uganda mobilised $651 million (Shs2.3 trillion) for the HIV response, short of the $836 million (Shs2.9 trillion) required. Of that, only $81 million—or 14 percent—came from domestic sources. Activists warn that as USAID scales back, Uganda risks losing $350 million annually, a gap that could triple new infections if not urgently filled.

Dr Kasonde Mwinga, WHO country representative, has also been vocal about the need to move from rhetoric to action. Speaking recently at a high-level global meeting on the triple elimination of HIV, Hepatitis B, and syphilis, she stressed that “increasing financing, reducing commodity costs, and efficient resource use are essential. Innovative approaches such as service integration and value-for-money strategies will be critical under current funding constraints.”

President Museveni has echoed similar priorities. Addressing the same forum through Vice President Jessica Alupo, he underscored the government’s commitment to local manufacturing as a way to reduce dependency and improve access. “We can do more together by strengthening local manufacturing of vaccines, test kits, and essential medicines to improve timely access,” he said.

For Uganda, the stakes are high. With 2030 set as the target year to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat, dwindling donor support threatens to stall or reverse progress. Dr Tedros’s visit, described by WHO insiders as a courtesy call, nevertheless reinforced the urgency of securing sustainable domestic solutions.

The road ahead will demand political will, innovative financing, and regional cooperation. For now, Uganda faces a pivotal choice: whether to deepen reliance on dwindling donor funds or chart a new path anchored in local resources and self-sufficiency.



