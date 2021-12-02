Prime

Govt will pay airport loan on time, AG tells lawmakers

The Attorney General, Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero



  • The AG, who is the government’s chief legal advisor, confirmed that officials from UCAA, which manages the airport, wrote to him expressing fears over some of the clauses in the loan agreement.

The Attorney General, Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, has defended the terms of the $200 million (Shs711b) loan Uganda borrowed from China to upgrade and expand Entebbe International Airport.
Mr Kiwanuka was appearing before the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authority and State Enterprises (Cosase) on Wednesday, a day after MPs summoned him to respond to concerns raised by Finance Minister Matia Kasaija about the loan.

