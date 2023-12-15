Govt withdraws ministers’ cars

As the country gears up for the Non-Aligned Movement and G77+China summits due next month, the government plans to withdraw vehicles from its officials, including ministers and permanent secretaries, starting next week.

Mr Vincent Bagiire, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, yesterday broke the news which will most likely disrupt the travel plans for Christmas upcountry of many an official.

Over the years, many public officials with access to government cars head to their rural homes for Christmas in the comfort of official vehicles, but not this year if the decision is strictly effected.

Mr Bagiire said for the two summits the country requires at least 1,200 vehicles to transport delegates to and from venues.

“The vehicles we are targeting are those for the ministers, permanent secretaries, directors and all those entitled officers,” he said.

He was speaking at an event where the government of China handed over 70 sports utility vehicles to Uganda for use during the upcoming summits in Kampala yesterday.

All official cars will be withdrawn effective Monday, December 18, Mr Bagiire said. He did not say how ministers and officials will get about while carrying out their official duties once the cars are parked.

Uganda will host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit from January 15 to 20, and the G77+China from January 21 to 23 at Speke Resort Munyonyo outside the capital. Delegates from 120 countries are expected to attend the NAM summit, while 134 countries should be represented during the second conference.

Mr Bagiire revealed that in addition to the Chinese donation, the government has bought 30 vehicles of the same type that will arrive in the country before the end of the month.

“As far as preparedness is concerned, the country seems ready to host the two summits… We have other vehicles that are in ministries and departments. All these vehicles are going to be recalled to be utilised for the 10-plus days the summits shall be running,” Mr Bagiire said.

Mr Bagiire noted that the vehicles will be parked at Kololo Independence Grounds for inspection and maintenance and will be returned to the entitled officers after the summits.

While presiding at the event, State minister for Works, Mr Musa Ecweru applauded China for its generous contribution to the development of the country.

Mr Ecweru also thanked the Chinese government for respecting Ugandan culture, aiming what appeared to be a dig at the US government that has taken to applying all sorts of pressure on Uganda over the anti-homosexuality law.

“The beauty we attach to you is that when we partner and do things like these, you don’t give us rigorous conditions. Some people could have loved to give us this, but they would have dictated to us to even change our culture and the way we behave, but for you, you have given us this and you continue to respect our values as we respect your values,” he said.

The minister told his guests that, “I want to pray that the rest of the people who will continue to partner with us also join in, in doing things the way you do; respect us the way we are, respect our values, culture and we also respect yours.”

Mr Zhang Lizhong the Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, said China’s continued support to Uganda plays a bigger role in regional and international affairs.

“I believe the summits will be a grand event for the developing countries to enhance solidarity and achieve development together. It will further increase the influence of Uganda in international affairs,” he said.

“These vehicles will enable Uganda successfully host the G77 and NAM summits. China supports Uganda to continuously play its role in regional and international affairs. The handover of these vehicles is an example of China’s unwavering support to Uganda,” Mr Lizhong said.

The Non-Aligned Movement, founded in 1961 at the height of the Cold War between the West and Eastern bloc countries, has a membership of 120 countries; 53 from Africa, 39 from Asia, 26 from Latin America and the Caribbean and two from Europe.