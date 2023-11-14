Govt withdraws workers from private health units

A patient going to Kilembe Mines Hospital , a private-not-for-profit facility, in Kasese District on November 6. It is among the affected units because the Ministry of Health, in January, directed that all government staff at the facility should be withdrawn because it is in a flood-prone area of River Nyamwamba. Photo/Alex ashaba

By  Jerome Kule Bitswande  &  Moureen Biira

Managers have urged the government to rethink the move for the sake of Kasese locals.

Several private-not-for-profit (PNFP) medical facilities in Kasese District are complaining about a shortage of staff after the authorities withdrew their health workers who were on government payroll.

Kasese boasts of 21 PNFP health units, including two health centre IIs, 15 health centre IIIs, two health centre IVs and three hospitals. The facilities have been receiving drug stocks fr\om Joint Medical Stores while the government has posted employees there under a public-private partnership to enhance health care service to residents.

However, during the last financial year, Kasese District Local Government embarked on a move to withdraw some of its staff from PNFP medical facilities to bridge the human resource deficit in public health facilities.

According to the health department, the district has a staffing level of 79 percent, way below the minimum requirement of 90 percent by the Ministry of Health.

The health workers withdrawn from these facilities include health assistants, midwives, medical officers, paediatricians, gynaecologists and nurses.

The Acting Kasese District Health Officer, Mr Stephen Bagonza, said the chief planner in the ministry of Health recommended the decision regarding PNFP facilities.

“When we were attending a planning meeting in 2021, the chief planner in the Ministry of Health said our staffing levels were low because we had maintained staff in PNFP facilities; he recommended that we withdraw them with immediate effect, arguing that the Ministry of Health had issued a directive to that effect in 2018,” Mr Bagonza said.

He also said the district opted to withdraw the health workers in a phased manner since the health units play a vital role, especially in places where there are no public health units.

 “Look at Buhaghura Health Centre II in Rukoki; if we withdrew all our staff, the health unit would remain with only one support staff who is paid by the Church. The same was the case with Rwesande Health Centre IV where we withdrew only one doctor out of the two we had deployed there,” he said.

Affected facilities react

The some of the affected PNFPs said the decision has had its toll on their operations.

Rwenzori Mountaineering Services-RMS Health Centre III in Ibanda-Kyanya Town Council said it has suffered the brunt of the decision. The health centre was founded by Rwenzori Mountaineering Services-RMS to enhance access to quality health care among residents of Ibanda-Kyanya valley. RMS is a community-based organisation promoting tourism and mountain hiking on the Rwenzori Mountains.

The RMS chief executive officer, Mr Benon Isuka, said all the four health workers on the government payroll, including the unit in-charge, were withdrawn, nearly bringing operations at the health facility to a stand-still.

“In May this year, the district withdrew a senior clinical officer who was in charge, a nursing officer, a midwife and a laboratory assistant. These were vital positions in the normal functioning of the facility. We went into a panic mode and tried to refill them; although because of a small resource envelope, we only filled three,” he said.

According to Isuka, much as the three professionals have also been hired by the organisation, they are not well remunerated because the facility charges very little money since it is a non-profit making health unit.

At Kasanga PHC in Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town Council, the facility had five health workers on the government payroll, four of whom have since been withdrawn. The facility was founded by the Catholic Diocese of Kasese.

According to Sr Restituta Katusabe, the administrator at the facility,  Kasanga PHC serves residents and travellers at Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town Council and the entire Bukonzo County West before they are referred to Bwera General Hospital.

“We were heavily affected by that withdrawal because the workload for our remaining staff increased. They have to work double shifts to attend to the overwhelming numbers since we donot have money to recruit new staff,” Sr Katusabe said.

According to the South Rwenzori Diocesan Health Department assessment report released on September 28, the government had seconded 130 health workers in health facilities founded by the Anglican diocese as on May 30, 2022.

The report indicates that as of September this year, at least 37 of them including two specialists from Kagando Hospital and another from St Paul’s Hospital had been withdrawn.

In the report, Rt Rev Nason Baluku, the bishop of South Rwenzori Diocese, said the diocese doesn’t have enough resources to replace all the 37 staff yet it seems clear that the government remains committed to withdrawing even the remaining staff.

Bishop Baluku added: “We request a revisit of the directive so as to retain the number of government-seconded health workers in our facilities. For effective supervision and monitoring, we ask that government considers giving monthly human resource delegated grants to support the church-founded facilities to recruit more staff,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ms Grace Kwizera, a resident of Karusandara Sub-county, said the withdrawal of some health workers from Kanamba Health Centre III has resulted in several patients trekking for about five kilometres to access medical care at Karusandara Health Centre III.

Ms Kwizera said Kanamba Health Centre III had a hard-working midwife, and added that her transfer will be a setback for maternal health.

Some of the withdrawn health workers in Kasese


Name


Former Station


Designation


Dr Mary Munyangwa


Kagando Hospital


Paediatrician


Dr Eriab  Kapuru Asingya


Kagando Hospital


Gynaecologist


Dr Abraham Masindi


St Paul’s Hospital


Senior Medical Officer


Dr Hassan Sebina


Rwesande HC IV


Medical Officer


Dr Christopher Ecike


Rwesande HC IV


Medical Officer


Evans Kalhwana


Maliba HC III


Nursing Officer


Racheal Mbabazi


Maliba HC III


Nursing Officer


Eveline Biira


Kanamba HC III


Midwife


Biira Zelina


Buhaghura HC III


Midwife


Annet Kabugho


Buhaghura HC III


Midwife


Biira Virina


Buhaghura HC III


Midwife


Medress Katusabe


Musyenene HC III


Midwife


Jolly Masika


Musyenene HC III

Midwife


Juliet Masika


Nyabugando HC III


Midwife


Edna Biira


Rwesande HC IV


Midwife


Christine Biira


Rwesande HC IV


Midwife


Mary Sekanabo


Kagando Hospital


Midwife


Roset Biira


Kinyamaseke HC III


Midwife


Jenefer Musoki


Buhaghura HC III


Enrolled Nurse


Anatori Bwambale


Musyenene HC III


Enrolled Nurse


Christine Ainebyona


Nyabugando HC III


Enrolled Nurse


Sibyaleghana Sifiras


Kagando Hospital


Registered Nurse


Jolly Nuwagaba


Kagando Hospital


Enrolled Nurse


Zilider Mushabe


Kagando Hospital


Enrolled Nurse


Milly Fundi


Kagando Hospital


Enrolled Nurse


Emmanuerina Kabugho


Kagando Hospital


Enrolled Nurse


Justine Bagenda


Kagando Hospital


ECN


Nyangoma Solonita


Kagando Hospital


ECN


Selina Kabugho


Kinyamaseke HC III


Enrolled Nurse


Rude Annet


Kinyamaseke HC III


Enrolled Nurse


Mary Syamutsangira


Kinyamaseke HC III


Laboratory Technician


Johnson Muhesi


Maliba HC III


Laboratory Technician


Joash Bwambale


Rwesande HC IV


Laboratory Assistant


Wilson Maate


Musyenene HC III


Health Assistant



