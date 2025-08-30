Govt woos Indian investors

The government has called upon Indian investors to explore Uganda’s Mon virgin investment destination and reap high return on investments and enjoy the best incentives.

Speaking at this year’s annual India-Africa conclave hosted by the confederation of Indian industry, a Indian government body (CII), where all the African countries participants share stage about investment opportunities in both sides in Africa and India on August 27, 2025, Investment and Privatization State Minister, Ms Evelyn Anite said that Uganda which has a lot of unexploited sectors, offers the best incentives for all investors.

“People like Ashish Monpara came to our market and did not ask for free land but if you do not have as much money as Ashish and would like to go into manufacturing, we will give you free land for manufacturing,” she said.

Ms Anite invited Mr Ashish Monpara, the proprietor of Modern Group, who has since 2017 established seven factories in Uganda worth $200m (Shs712.6b), to tell the congregation about how easy it is to do business in Uganda.

Speaking at the event, Mr Monpara said, “I started my journey from Gujarat and went to Uganda in 2017 starting with one factory of Modern Tiles and have grown to seven factories, we are into sugar, tiles, fertilisers, and power supplying to the grid and also doing agriculture on 2000 acres of land.”

He added, “I have invested $200 million dollars and the return on investment is 150 percent. The incentives we have are 10 years of tax holiday, machinery importation is tax free and does not need to go through channels, the ministry of finance clears straight away. In Uganda you do not have gatekeepers who keep you away.”

He noted that the journey has not, however, been easy due to the growth of enemies and opposition, “but then there was the government and Ministry of Investment who really helped an investor like me who was really interested in investing in that country.”

Speaking to the Monitor after the event, Mr Monpara said that many Indian investors were excited after hearing his investment success story.

Ashish Monpara the proprietor of Modern Group speaking at the annual India-Africa conclave last week

“By sharing my success story, a lot of investors from India and other parts of Africa got excited about Uganda and its strong policies to support investors. It was a very important and exciting experience for the entire conclave to hear it from an investor’s perspective and his experience,” he said.

Dignitaries also use this platform to share on how both the world can come together and create an impact on each other’s economy. Trade between Uganda and India is robust and growing, with India being a major trading partner and investor in Uganda's economy. India's exports to Uganda are dominated by pharmaceuticals, machinery, textiles, and transportation equipment, while Uganda's top exports to India include gold, coffee, and natural products.

The trade relationship is characterized by a strong Indian presence in Uganda's manufacturing and trade sectors, facilitated by strong bilateral ties and investment. According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), an online data visualization and distribution platform focused on the geography and dynamics of economic activities, the trade between Uganda and India has been balanced since 2023. By 2023 for example, OEC statistics show that India exported goods worth $1.23 billion to Uganda with packaged medicaments having the highest percentage at $224m, while Uganda exported to India goods worth $1.5 billion with gold being the highest at $1.43b billion.

In June 2025, India exported $40.5 million and imported $3.1 million from Uganda, resulting in a positive trade balance of $37.4M. Between June 2024 and June 2025 the exports of India to Uganda increased by $4.09 million from $36.4 million to $40.5 million, while imports decreased by $14.2 million from $17.3M to $3.1 million.

Monpara investment in Uganda

Mr Monpara, who first set his foot in Uganda in 2015 has established several factories, including: Modern Distillers, which came to production in 2017, Kaliro sugar, Modern Gas 2018, Modern Aluminum 2019, Modern Organic Fertilizer 2019, Modern Sanitizer 2020, Modern Tiles 2020, Kidera Sugar 2023 (to be operated in the next 2 months), Lamborghini Drinks & Beverages (Modern Spirits) 2022, and Modern power 2023.

The president through Mr Francis Mwebesa, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives during the launched Kaliro Sugar factory in Kaliro district on August 28, 2025, where he commended Mr Monpara for investing in Uganda, and especially for adding value to agriculture, creating jobs, and reducing Uganda’s dependence on imports.

“This factory represents the spirit of Uganda’s economic transformation—adding value to our agricultural produce, creating jobs for our people, and reducing imports while opening doors to new export,” he said.

Mr Monpara, described the plant as more than an industrial investment, calling it a promise to farmers, young people, and the country at large.

“Kaliro Sugar is not just a factory—it is a promise. A promise to the farmers who rise before dawn to tend their cane that their sweat will translate into prosperity. A promise to the young men and women of Busoga, that dignified jobs and skills await them here at home. A promise to Uganda, that every ton of sugar we produce strengthens its economy, reduces imports, and opens new export doors across East Africa,” Monpara said.

He added that his dream is for the factory to become “a heartbeat of transformation,” committed not only to producing sugar but also to generating opportunity, dignity, and shared growth in partnership with government, farmers, and local communities.

Officials revealed that the factory is already making a significant impact and has ambitious expansion plans. Over the next two years, its crushing capacity is projected to rise to 8,000 tons per day, with annual output reaching 230,000 tons of sugar.

Direct employment is expected to double to 3,000 jobs, while indirect opportunities in transport, services, and trade could benefit over 10,000 people.



