Govt woos Turkish firm to light Kampala streets, tackle youth unemployment

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

Government has this afternoon asked the officials from Turkey to address the problem of lighting in the city and absorb the majority unemployed youth trapped in the Kampala Metropolitan area which, according to the Kampala Minister Misi Kabanda strongly burdens the city administration.

The call was made to the Director General of Smart Energy, Mr Murat Mert and other high ranking officials from Turkey who had paid courtesy visit to the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) administration Friday.

In her address to the media after a close-door meeting with the Turkey officials, Ms Kabanda revealed that the officials had agreed to, through their solar project lighten up Kampala streets and also provide employment to the majority of unemployed youth in the city slums commonly known as the ghettos.

“They have come to understand the challenges that are plaguing the city and greater Kampala in terms of lighting. They have promised to come back and see what we need so that they can implement and address our shortfalls,” Ms Kabanda said.

“We have asked and agreed that if they can put a solar plant here in Kampala using the manpower of the youth in the slums of Kampala, then that will not only address the unemployment challenge but also lighten up the city,” she added.

The first phase of implementation of the project is expected to start in August and will see them equip the youth with skills on how to decongest slums, drainage systems and polish their skills set.

They will also be trained on how to manage and replicate the solar installation activities.

During the swearing in ceremony of the Cabinet, President Museveni last month tasked the ministers in the new term to focus on service delivery, fight corruption, promote patriotism and also work towards regional integration. This, the Kampala Minister says, is one of the initiatives she has undertaken to advance President Museveni’s agenda.











