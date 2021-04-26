Govt, World Bank offer Shs3b to rehabilitate health centres

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

Government, with support from the World Bank, has released Shs3.27b to upgrade two health centres in Kanungu District with the objective of improving health service delivery.

Those benefitting include Kirima Health Centre III in Kirima Sub-county which will be expanded and Bugongi Health Center II in Bugongi Sub-county which will be elevated to health centre III.

During the ground breaking ceremony at both sites on Friday, Kanungu Resident District Commissioner Shafique Ssekandi urged local leaders to closely monitor the construction to ensure value for money.

Mr Ssekandi said the expansion of Kirima Health Centre III will cost Shs1.77b while elevation of Bugongi Health Centre III will cost Shs1.5b.

He added that the activities to be undertaken at both facilities will include construction of new outpatient departments, maternity wards, staff houses, installing solar power, a borehole, placenta pit, medical waste pit, incinerator and a fence.

Mr Ssekandi said the rehabilitation of the two health centres is expected to be complete within 16 months and promised to conduct monthly site meetings at the two sites to ensure compliance of the designed requirements as stipulated in the bills of quantities.

The secretary for social services at Kanungu District council, Mr Frank Byaruhanga, said the construction is a result of their request to the Ministry of Health to improve health services in the area.

“Two years ago Kanungu District council made the resolution to expand Kirima Health Centre III and elevate Bugongi Health Centre II to health centre III status in a bid to bring health services nearer to the people. I am happy that the government has answered our prayers,” Mr Byaruhanga said.



Mr Byaruhanga also asked the contractors at the two sites to employ local people and buy locally made construction materials that are available in Kanungu District for purposes of economic empowerment.

The Kanungu District health officer, Dr Stephen Sebudde, welcomed the two projects saying they will improve health service delivery in the district once the construction is completed.

