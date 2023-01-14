Graduates told to change world misery into fortune

Over 2,000 graduates from the Life Church University and Miracle Bible college have been advised to use the knowledge they have acquired in different academic disciplines to address world challenges.

The graduation ceremony that was held in a phases started on Monday this week and was concluded yesterday with over 449 students graduating in theology and leadership certificate, diplomas and master’s degree courses, among others.

Pastor Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Cathedral told the graduands during the ceremony at the cathedral that they should use their knowledge and skills to turn the world challenges into fortune.

"The world is waiting for you to change it. It is not in good form today. There is a lot of hunger, suffering and wars around the world," Pastor Kayanja said.

He added; "Globally because of Covid-19, every nation is indebted. The supply chain has been interrupted. The businesses that were booming then are now down. Something has to be done. We have to be in charge; take position in the world. The earth belongs to us, Heaven belongs to God but the earth is ours to govern, nurture and take lead of it.”