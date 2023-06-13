Graft, instability killed Jinja’s historical industries - locals





For most of Uganda’s history, Jinja City has been known for industrialisation. However, the tag has withered over the years, starting in 1972 with the expulsion of Asians by then President Idi Amin Dada.

Some of the industries that have since collapsed include British American Tobacco (BAT), Grain Milling, Chillington Uganda Ltd, Mulco Textile Ltd, Dairy Factory, Steel Corporation, Kilembe Mines, Print Packers, Dunlop, Papco Industries, and Wood Industries.

Mr Moses Mulondo, the Uganda National Chamber of Commerce coordinator (Jinja branch), says most of these industries were managed by businesspeople of Asian origin and their expulsion marked the beginning of their collapse.

“Indians provided both capital and technical expertise; therefore, their absence in the management of these industries saw them shrink,” Mr Mulondo said at the weekend.

According to Mr Mulondo, Ugandans were asked to take over management of these factories without any knowledge of running them, besides the lack of capital to purchase machines that would break down.

This, he said, left a vacuum in the sustainability of the factories, hence resulting in their gradual collapse.

Mr Mulondo added that when the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government captured state power in 1986, it came up with a privatisation policy, which saw some of the surviving factories go into the hands of private management, albeit with no success.

He added: “The NRM government further invited more investors into the country but because Jinja lacked facilities providing social services like international schools and hospitals, the investors preferred to invest in Kampala.”

Subsequently, Mr Mulondo reckons, this derailed Jinja’s industrialisation agenda as earlier planned by the previous regimes, prompting most investors to set up investments in areas where they can access good schools, hospitals, and airports.

Politicians’ role

Mr Mulondo, however, refuted reports that the government was “sidelining” Jinja by shifting industries to Kampala for shellfish interests, saying politicians in Jinja are to blame for the phasing out of these industries.

He added: “The politicians in Jinja set terms that scared away would-be investors by asking them for commissions before allowing them to set up factories. This forces them (investors) to relocate to Kampala.”

Mr Arikanjelo Asiolea Athio, 78, a former worker of Nyanza Textile Industry (Nytil), said one of the factors that led to the collapse of historical industries in Jinja is corruption by indigenous administrators who were left to manage them.

He said Asians who managed the industries never entertained corruption but when they left, the indigenous people promoted corruption instead of sustaining production.

Mr Ahmed Mukama, a former worker of the defunct Print Packers, also said the ban on the importation of raw materials led to the collapse of these industries.

“Some of these industries depended on imported raw materials for their production and the decision by President Amin to impose a ban resulted in their collapse,’’ he added.

Mr Benjamin Isabirye, the general secretary of Jinja City Development Forum, a community platform, said the creation of industrial parks in Kampala opened new frontiers for production other than relying on historical or indigenous industries.

“When the government started gazetting industrial parks like Namanve, the industrialists under looked investments in Jinja,’’ he explained.

Mr Isabirye further explained that the political instability in the 1970s to early 1980s made investors who were managing the indigenous industries fail to return to the country.

Mr Peter Okochar Kasolo, the mayor of Jinja City, said they have lost billions of the ground rent from the defunct factories.

“About 40 percent of our local revenue of the ground rent directly expected from those factories is lost since they are not working,” said Mr Kasolo.

He said the city council currently collects about shs11b annually in local revenue, which would be much higher if the historical industries were working.

