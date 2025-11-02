Grandfathers, 73 and 60, among 674 YMCA graduands

Mr Christopher Galubale, 73, a resident of Namukunu Village in Buyende District, and his 60-year-old LC1 chairperson, Mr George Kika, were among the graduands at YMCA Jinja Campus’ 22nd graduation in Jinja City on Friday.

The duo graduated with a Certificate in Basic Computer Literacy at a ceremony at which 672 others were conferred upon certificates and diplomas in various disciplines. Of these, 581 (86%) were female and 93 (14%) were male.

Mr Galubale decided to return to school at such an advanced age because the current digital era is demand-driven.

“Almost everything these days is digitalised; so, I decided to enroll and be able to use a computer. I appeal to the youth not to look at education as having an end. Each person has something new to learn at any given time,” Mr Galubale said.

Mr Kika, on the other hand, said he returned to school to set an example among the locals after the YMCA opened up a study centre in Buyende District.

Last August, YMCA opened up a study centre in Namukunu Village, Bugaya Sub-county, Buyende District, where their instructors head every Thursday and Friday, in a bid to extend vocational training in line with the institution’s mission of taking services nearer the people.

“I enrolled without any computer skills, but can now wire a computer, assemble it or use it for whatever commands I choose. This certificate isn’t in vain, and I am still enrolling for further studies.”

Prof James Luyonga Nkata, the chancellor of YMCA Comprehensive Institute (YCI) and chairman Uganda YMCA National Executive Committee, who was the guest of honour, said the country’s needs lie in vocational education.

“The 22nd YMCA Jinja Campus graduation has empowered more than 500 women, which is a significant contribution to the girl child education and skilling in the country. I want to thank the government for enacting an Act, which will guide vocational training in this country,” said Prof Nkata.

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Act 2025 aims to enhance skills development in Uganda by establishing a structured framework for vocational education and training.

Officially published in the Gazette on March 14, 2025, and came into effect on March 15, 2025, this Act represents a significant reform in the country’s vocational education landscape, aiming to improve the quality and relevance of technical training to meet the needs of the labor market.

“About 60% of Uganda’s population is young, who need skill, knowledge, and education to survive in the world; the claim for employment has changed in this country, and the labour market looks for skilled people who know what to do, and who can do it,” said Prof Nkata.

Mr Lambert Okure Drata, the YMCA Jinja Campus Principal, said this graduation was “special” because they were passing out graduates with Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB), Kyambogo University awards, and YMCA College of Business Studies, Jinja.

He said the majority of the graduands were awarded according to the new Technical and Vocational Education Act 2025, adding that out of the graduands, 13% passed with distinction in external examinations of UBTEB and Kyambogo University.

“We have previously only had about six or seven with First Class, but the number is increasing. It was at this graduation that we had the pioneer students in the College of Diploma in Certificate, Records and Information Management and Diploma in Beauty and Cosmetology,” Mr Drata added.