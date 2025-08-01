Gratitude as Kabaka celebrates 32 years

Kibuli mosque grounds in Kampala vibrated with joy and gratitude as Buganda celebrated 32 years of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda’s reign, yesterday.

Guests in Buganda cultural outfits and Islamic vestments started streaming into the giant tents as early as noon, long before the event would commence. They were here not just to celebrate the longest reign of any Buganda king but also to offer prayers of good health and long life for their beloved king and the kingdom.

There was a sense of excitement, joy and familial camaraderie that is almost impossible to feel anywhere else. It was almost tangible. Hundreds of Islamic clerics, members of the royal family, Buganda politicians, journalists, students and the general public were here to celebrate their king and their kingdom. These celebrations were particularly meaningful because they come at the tail end of a worrisome period of poor health for the monarch.

Amid tight security, guests arrived in more and more intensity as time drew closer to the opening time of 2:30 pm. There was excitement as top members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) like Allan Sewanyana, Shamim Malende, Leader of Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi, Lewis Rubongoya, and others started arriving.

The group almost caused a fracas not just because of the crowding they created near the entrance, but because of all the journalists, but they refused to heed the direction of the ushers and stayed standing near the entrance. As it turned out, they had been waiting for the NUP president, Robert Kyagulanyi.

When he arrived at 2:15 pm, the group proceeded to enter the main tent amid jubilation and clapping from onlookers. More royalty kept flowing in, men and women whose hands don’t know soil. Men and women whose skins still glisten with health at 80. F

ormer Buganda prime minister Joseph Mulwanyammuli arrived, followed shortly later by the current prime minister, Peter Mayiga.

Nnaabagereka moment

Last to enter was the Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda, the queen of Buganda, who was welcomed with much applause and ululations. At this point, it was clear to those who understand protocol that the king would not be in attendance. Sheikh Yasiin Abaasi Kiwewa, in his message to the congregation, said, and rightly so, that no other gathering can bring the Kabaka’s people together like this one.

“Thirty two years ago, when he sat on the throne, those who were children are now men. This is a blessing from Allah. Our king has brought us prosperity but let us protect ourselves against HIV. It is sad to have all the money only to get destroyed by a disease that you can easily dodge,” Sheikh Kiwewa said.

He added: “Any Muslim who disrespects the Kabaka is not a true Muslim. The king of kings is Allah. Our king’s kingship came from Allah. Ronald Muwenda Mutebi is still king because Allah still wants him to be.

Because Allah lifts whom he chooses.” Outside the three large tents, members of the general public who couldn’t find a place to sit inside stood in the sun following the proceedings, while the younger ones, such as schoolchildren, walked about playing and enjoying the fanfare.

The Archbishop of the Orthodox Church in Uganda, Metropolitan Jeronymos Muzeeyi, prayed for the king’s protection and wisdom, and peace and prosperity in the kingdom. Katikiro Peter Mayiga started by introducing the members of the royal family, who included Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge, Nalinya Lubuga Agnes Nabaloga, Nalinya Sara Kagere, Prince Charles Wassajja, and Prince Richard Ssemakookiro, at which point screams of joy rang out at the mention of the preteen prince. The former Buganda prime ministers, Dan Muliika, John Baptist Walusimbi and Joseph Mulwanyammuli Ssemwogerere, were also in attendance.

In a light-hearted moment, Mayiga teased Kyagulanyi that the one politician that he had forgotten to introduce was Matthias Mpuuga, alluding to the biggest rift that has so far rocked NUP. The celebrants got the hint and had a good laugh.

“The king is on his throne, in his palace,” Mayiga announced, sending the whole crowd into a standing ovation and loud jubilations that lasted almost a minute. It was a heartfelt celebration of the Kabaka’s life, not just because his is the longest reign so far, but most likely because he has battled poor health and recently come on top.

The prime minister knew exactly what the extended joyful noise was about. “The king is getting a lot better, but the doctors don’t want him to be a part of such big events yet. However, he has given me a message for you in the form of a video that they will play for us shortly,” Mayiga announced to more jubilation. The prime minister proceeded to thank the king for all the progress that his reign of 32 years has brought to Buganda.

“The people of Buganda are much more united, our cultures and traditions are stronger, our king has promoted good health, education, economic development, and better communication,” he said.

Kabaka’s speech

In his two-minute speech, delivered at around 4:20 pm, the king thanked God for protecting him and allowing him to reach this 32nd coronation anniversary celebration. He also thanked all his subjects in Uganda and in the diaspora for keeping the honour of Buganda amidst many recent challenges.