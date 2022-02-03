Greater Bushenyi mourns former chairman Makaru

Residents and leaders of Greater Bushenyi region are mourning the death of their former chairman, Lay Canon Yowas Makaru Rwamango.

Makaru died at his home in Mikyereere Cell, Central Division in Sheema Municipality on Monday after losing the battle to diabetes.

He was at the helm of Greater Bushenyi included Sheema, Mitooma, Buhweju, Rubirizi, and Bushenyi districts for 13 years. He was also the pillar behind the split of Bushenyi into five other districts in 2010.

“It was a black Monday in our family and for the people of greater Bushenyi and Sheema in particular because Mzee Makaru has been a pillar, a leader and statesman. We will greatly miss his words of wisdom,” Mr Benjamin Makaru, one of his sons, eulogised his father.





Family man

Mr Makaru described his late father as a family man, who loved everybody and was interested in the education of his children, and in the well-being of the society.

“He was a God-fearing person, peace maker, cool person, who would calculate his steps carefully, believed in himself, he was focused and a man of his word,” he added.

The senior presidential adviser on public relations, Ms Mary Karooro, said Makaru fought corruption and has left a legacy of hard work and trustworthiness.

“When you look at what the late Makaru did when he was the chairperson of Greater Bushenyi District, it is unbelievable. We must do what he loves most, like having a free, corrupt Uganda as a way of keeping his legacy,” Ms Karooro, who is also the former Bushenyi Woman MP, said.

The former Sheema chairperson, Mr David Kabigumira, described the late as God-fearing, transparent, hardworking, and good conflict manager.

The Bushenyi chairman, Mr Jafari Basajjabalaba said Makaru was a man of integrity who worked hard for the development of the region.

“The late used his ability to ensure that the National Resistance Movement was fully established and felt in Bushenyi greater despite being predominantly UPC (Uganda People’s Congress) ,” Mr Basajjabalaba said.

He added: “The late Makaru and other leaders of the time protected the properties of the greater Bushenyi District and mobilised resources to build district administration block (Nyaruju) that is currently housing Bushenyi local government offices.”

Who was makaru?

Yowasi Rwamango Makaru was born in 1930 to Mr and Ms Rwamango Katiribiri of Nyabubaare, Bugongi Sub-county in Sheema District. He started his education at Bugongi Primary School in 1944 before joining Kitunga Primary School in 1951 to complete his primary education.

Between 1952 and 1954, he went to Kako Teachers Training College for a Grade One Certificate in education, and in 1962-1963, he attended Kakoba National Teachers College for Grade Two certificate in education before going to the UK for a diploma in modern management in London.

He worked as a teacher at Kagaju Primary School in 1954, a head teacher at Bugongi Primary School between 1958 and 1960 before being elevated to a principal of Kabwohe Teachers’ Training College.