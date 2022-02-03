Greater Bushenyi mourns former chairman Makaru

Yowasi  Rwamango Makaru, the former chairperson of Bushenyi District, had been battling diabetes. PHOTO / MILTON BANDIHO

By  Milton Bandiho

What you need to know:

  • Makaru died at his home in Mikyereere Cell, Central Division in Sheema Municipality on Monday after losing the battle to diabetes.

Residents and leaders of Greater Bushenyi region are mourning the death of their former chairman, Lay Canon Yowas Makaru Rwamango.

