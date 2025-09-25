Greater Luweero leaders seek more factory jobs for locals









By Dan Wandera

Although Greater Luweero Sub-region is home to several big companies, including factories, and public institutions, less than 15 percent of the jobs go to locals, according to some leaders in Nakaseke, Nakasongola and Luweero districts.

The leaders say the low recruitment of locals is due to several factors, including companies not sharing job openings with district leaders and host communities. This concern has sparked a series of meetings among stakeholders to identify the gaps and find solutions.

During one such meeting held on August 27 at the Nakasongola Production Department Council Hall, the district chairperson, Mr Sam Kigula, announced a new plan requiring companies to reveal the job opportunities set aside for residents of Nakasongola District. “Because, we can’t reverse the earlier recruitments at the different companies, including factories where the people of Nakasongola have reportedly not had a chance, our efforts will be on the new companies where the respective human resource officials from the different companies will be required to work with the district leaders in cases where both the unskilled and skilled workforce is required,” he said.

Mr Kigula said the new strategy has been tested at the National Pathogen Economy Biosciences Park, which is under construction in Kakooge Sub-county.

The project, being handled by the National Enterprises Corporation (NEC), is already underway. “We put out radio announcements and use local leaders to alert our people, who include builders and porters, to register with the district authorities for approval to work on the ongoing construction site. The lists are shared with the management at the construction site,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

He added: “But we are also targeting the mass recruitment of workers scheduled for February 2026, where Nakasongola District Local Government has agreed with the site managers to allow the locals in the district to work as porters, builders at the biosciences park.”

The Nakasongola District Council Speaker, Mr Rogers Sunday Bwanga, said although the district hosts many factories, a 2024 survey showed most of the workers are hired from outside Nakasongola. “We have always asked ourselves whether this action of not alerting the host communities about available jobs, both skilled and unskilled at the different factories is deliberate. We cannot cry about the spilt milk, but will now start engaging the new companies to give priority to our own people,” he said.

In Nakaseke District, authorities estimate that about 61 companies, including factories set up in the past 20 years, employ more than 50,000 workers. However, less than 20 percent of these jobs go to locals. The district chairperson, Mr Ignatius Kiwanuka Koomu, said: “The jobs given to the people ferried from outside Nakaseke District can be done by people in Nakaseke. But a section of the management at the different factories that we have engaged have their explanations that we have tried to study, including the alleged negative perception about working at factories by the locals.” Mr Koomu said district leaders are working to change negative perceptions among locals about factory jobs, while also engaging investors to encourage them to hire more people from the local communities.

Mr Richard Mavuuma, the Nakaseke District vice chairperson, said: “You still find a big number of youth idle in areas where these factories are located, yet vehicles transporting people who are seeking jobs move through the different parts of Nakaseke, transporting workers sourced from outside the Greater Luweero area. We are in talks with the companies while at the same time trying to sensitise our people to have a positive attitude towards working in factories.”

Mr Moses Ssenfuma, the chairperson of Kapeeka Sub-county, which hosts about 40 factories—including the 34 operating at Namunkekera (Liao Shen) Industrial Park—said while some local residents have benefited through direct employment, many of the workers are still brought in from outside Nakaseke District.

“Our people still need mindset change lessons to ensure that they develop a positive attitude about work. It is also good that our leaders in Nakaseke District have picked the concern and will possibly try to sensitise the public, but also engage the companies about the job recruitment procedures at the respective factories,” he said

He added: “Several of our people, especially the youth, choose to remain idle simply because of their poor attitude towards work. Many prefer to be self-employed and try to avoid working in areas where their respective freedom will be partly controlled. They want to report to work at their own pace. This type of work attitude cannot be entertained at the factories.” In Luweero, the district chairperson, Mr Erastus Kibirango, said the district hosts more than 30 factories that employ hundreds of workers, many of whom are from outside Luweero. “We are studying the employment policy, but we have so far learnt that the factories allegedly prefer cheaper labour and people who will not easily abandon work once employed,” he said.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the National Pathogen Biosciences Park in Kakooge Sub-county, Nakasongola District in February, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja rallied the people of Greater Luweero districts to take advantage of the initial jobs available during the construction works and preparation of the facility. “We shall have about 90,000 jobs when the Bioscience Park is fully operational.