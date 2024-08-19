Greater Luweero mourns son Kiddu Makubuya

It is a somber mood at Katiti village, Makulubita Subcounty as residents join relatives and friends at the Country home of the former Justice Minister and Attorney General, Prof Edward Kiddu Makubuya pronounced dead this morning.

Mr Patrick Kisekwa, a former Luweero District Councilor representing Makulubita Sub County and bush war veteran says that Makubuya who rose from the position of District Councilor representing Makulubita to MP Katikamu South Constituency to Cabinet Minister and Attorney General between 1988 and 2015 served Luweero and the nation with dedication.

“We are saddened with the news about the death of Prof Makubuya. His great contribution to the greater Luweero and the nation will be remembered. In Makulubita Sub County, we are mourning our son who effectively represented us at the different levels in government,” he said on Monday.

“It is sad news and a great loss to the nation and the people of Luweero District. I condole with the family, relatives and the Nation. Makubuya has been my brother,” Prof Victoria Nakiboneka Mwaka, a former Luweero District Woman MP said.

By 7:30 am, a section of residents at Katiti village had already gathered at Makubuya’s Country home to condole with the family. A family source told this publication that while the burial arrangements are subject to adjustment depending on the circumstances, the tentative date for the final sendoff of their dear one is Friday, August 23 at Katiti village.