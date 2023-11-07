Greater Luweero struggles to end livestock theft

Livestock owners in the districts of Nakaseke, Nakasongola and Luweero are worried about the unending animal theft despite the farmers’ vigilance.

Officials and affected farmers in Nakasongola District reveal that the failing enforcement policies, including the ban on night movement of animals that have been abused by well-connected persons, has partly facilitated livestock theft.

“In Uganda, a truck driver transporting animals at night has the capacity to ignore the police checkpoints and directive to park the vehicle until morning as guided. We are trying to find out what happens at the police checkpoints,” Mr Sam Kigula, the Nakasongola District chairperson, said in an interview last Saturday.

The Nakasongola District security committee, in collaboration with the different stakeholders, established the phone alert system where a vehicle found loading and transporting animals beyond 7pm is reported to the different security teams and police for immediate action.

But a section of authorities and residents said the system has possibly been undermined by commitment lapse among some of the law enforcers.

“We are troubled by the fact that some trucks and vehicles loaded with cattle pass through the different police checkpoints at night despite the ban on the night movement of livestock,” Mr Godfrey Lutalo, the Nakitoma Sub-county chairperson in Nakasongola District, said.

He added: “We have engaged the farmers to be vigilant and report all suspected livestock cases immediately the animals disappear from their respective kraals. We even use the phone alert system when we suspect vehicles carrying stolen animals. However, we are being let down by people not doing their work at some of the checkpoints even after being alerted.”

Mr Lutalo lost five cows on October 28 at Nakitoma Village.

His thought is now shared by different leaders even outside Nakasongola District where the livestock theft is a menace to the farming population.

Mr Jonathan Akweteireho, the Kiryandongo Deputy Resident District Commissioner, wondered how a vehicle transporting livestock at night can pass the different police checkpoints in more than three districts without being stopped by the officers.

“If our security systems were working normally, we wouldn’t be registering cases of livestock transported at night. The instruction is for the security officers to stop any vehicle transporting animals beyond 7pm at the different checkpoints,” he said.

Between August and October this year, authorities in Nakasongola District said about 45 cows were stolen from farmers.

Return of thieves

Mr Sam Kigula, the Nakasongola District chairman, said while the number of animals stolen had gone down between the months of February and July this year, after the district stepped up community vigilance and the creation of the phone alert system for suspected night movement of animals, the livestock cartels seem to be making a comeback.

The district security team in Nakasongola revealed that the police are struggling with the case of stubborn drivers who refuse to park their vehicles in line with the set guidelines but investigations into the matter had started.

The investigation borders on how the drivers the security directive including allegations that some truck drivers bribe the security personnel while several others forcibly defy the directive.

Mr Abel Bakunda, the Nakasongola Deputy Resident District Commissioner, shared his disappointment in cases where some vehicles loaded with livestock reportedly move at night despite the ban on movement of livestock at night.

“It is unfortunate that we have people that are trying to disrespect the law. The ban on night movement of livestock has no particular exception. The vehicles are supposed to park until 5:30am as per the guidelines,” he said.