Greater Masaka FDC boss backs NUP’s Muyizzi for Nyendo-Mukungwe MP seat

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) regional chairperson for Greater Masaka, Mr Joseph Ssenzoga, has rallied behind Mr Samuel Muyizzi, one of the aspirants seeking to replace Mathias Mpuuga in the race for the Nyendo/Mukungwe Parliamentary seat.

According to Mr Ssenzoga, Mr Muyizzi, who is one of the lawyers of National Unity Platform (NUP), is the best contender in the race. He said even if FDC fronts its flag bearer, he will not support him or her.

“I am not joining NUP, but I support Muyizzi as a person. He is our joint candidate in Nyendo/ Mukungwe because he has all it takes to become a good legislator,” he said at a function in Nyendo where Muyizzi unveiled his 1,815 campaign coordinators in the 121 villages in the constituency on Tuesday.

He said he had been monitoring Muyizzi since he was still a little boy, and all the years he has proved to have an impeccable track record.

“I cannot fault him on anything and he has not betrayed his late father, whom I knew very well,” he added.

However, Mr Frank Bwegumbule, the FDC spokesperson in Masaka City, faulted Mr Ssenzoga, whose actions he said weaken the party in the area. He also faulted him for failing to galvanise support for the party, and instead chose to back candidates of other parties.

“What Mr Ssenzoga is doing is not good for FDC. He is supporting candidates of other parties because he failed to vet FDC candidates to vie for various positions in Masaka. He makes us appear like we don’t exist as a party, and that is bad,” he said.

Mr Muyizzi, who has christened himself as the lawyer of the ‘struggle’ to liberate Uganda, said this was the perfect time for him to join politics, although most of his peers like Muwanga Kivumba (Butambala County MP) have been in it [national politics] for over a decade now.

“Voters in this constituency have been choosing people with deep roots in the area who are also capable of articulating issues with legal background,” he said, adding, “So, since Mr Mpuuga[Mathias ] folded the umbrella[ the NUP symbol] and changed course,I was asked my elders in this constituency to come on board so that the voice of the people of Nyendo/ Mukungwe remains firm on the floor of Parliament and also lobby for them to have effective service delivery,” he said.

Mr Mpuuga, a former NUP deputy president for Buganda Region, broke ranks with the party last year and formed the Democratic Alliance (DA) movement. Months later, he formed the Democratic Front (DF) party where is the princinpal.

His fallout with other NUP leaders stemmed from the controversial Shs500 million “service award’’ that the latter received while still serving as Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Mr Mpuuga’s decision to exit NUP did not leave him the same back in Masaka.

Apart from only Nyendo /Mukungwe Municipality mayor Michael Nakumusaana, Mr Mpuuga, a parliamentary commissioner, does not see eye-to-eye with most leaders in Masaka, including the city mayor Florence Namayanja. He has since fronted Mr Nakumusaana to uproot Ms Namayanja in next year’s General Election.

It is not yet clear whether Mr Mpuuga will seek reelection for a fourth term, but if he does, those in the race are ready to give him a run for his money. Other contenders are Alice Nannungi, the incumbent Woman Councillor representing Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality at Masaka City Council, Gyaviira Lubowa Ssebina, an accountant and a deputy bursar at Makerere University, both NUP learning aspirants, Racheal Nakitende, the ruling National Resistance Movement flag bearer, and more aspirants are yet to join the race.