Greater Masaka zonal commander collapses, dies

The Zonal Commander of Greater Masaka Region, Commissioner of Police (CP) Godfrey Maate, has died. CP Maate is said to have collapsed while he was on duty in Sango Bay in Kyotera District. He was taken to a nearby clinic for medical attention, where he died on Sunday night, according to police.

The Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba, appointed CP Maate as the Zonal Commander for the Greater Masaka region in July 2025 to help in policing the 2025/26 General Election.

CP Maate joined the police as a constable and rose in rank to a commissioner.

He was among the first police officers to be taken to Jinja military school for training in 1998.

He, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Assistant Inspector General of Police John Ndungutse were passed out on the same day at Jinja.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, he was deployed at Kampala Central Police Station in the operations department.

He was later transferred to several districts, including Kalangala, as a police commander. He also once served as Kasese District Police Commander and a regional police commander.