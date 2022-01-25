Grief as 11-year-old pupil kills classmate over food

By  Yahudu Kitunzi  &  Mugangha Kolyangha

  • It is alleged that the trouble started after the deceased, who had reported to school on the fateful day with packed food, refused to share it with the suspect and other classmates.

Police in Budaka District are investigating circumstances under which an 11-year- old pupil reportedly killed his classmate at Nanoko Primary School in Kibuku District.

