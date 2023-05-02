Grief as 14-year-old boy found hanging in Tororo building

Locals in Tororo District grieved on Tuesday after a boy’s body was found hanging in an abandoned building at Pulenge Cell in Pajwenda Town Council.

The deceased 14-year-old Michael Ochola who was a P5 pupil of Amor Primary School in Pajwenda Town Council is reported to have committed suicide at around 5am on May 2.

“The victim claimed that he was going to the pit latrine but failed to return, drawing concern among the family members who mounted a search and only got shocked on finding him dead,” a family source who preferred anonymity told Monitor.

The boy’s biological father, Ochola Olweny, said his son had been sickly and was due to be taken for treatment at a local health facility on Tuesday.

Olweny disclosed that the son allegedly killed himself using his (Ochola) bed sheet.

According to Olweny, the deceased developed Malaria on Saturday, a disease for which he was receiving treatment.

“Unfortunately, he died without leaving behind a suicide note that the family would use to establish whether the deceased had anger or was dissatisfied of anything,” the father observed.

Pajwenda Town Council LC3 chairperson Moses Odel urged "parents, guardians and local leaders to watch out for things that may increase the risk of suicide among teens.

“It’s important for parents to know warning signs so that teens who might be suicidal can get help,” he added.

Authorities asked police to thoroughly investigate what could have led the youngster to committing suicide.

Early Tuesday, police retrieved the body from the scene.