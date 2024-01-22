Grief at Parliament as Cecilia Ogwal’s body arrives for tribute

There was a somber mood at the House early Monday as legislators led by Speaker Anita Among received the body of former Woman Member of Parliament (MP) for Dokolo District, Cecilia Barbra Atim Ogwal.

A section of lawmakers and Parliament staff burst into tears and consoled each other as the team from A-Plus Funeral Management wheeled the casket containing her body into the South Wing Central lobby at 9 am. A-plus was accompanied by a few family members of Ogwal.

Ogwal died on January 18 in India, a country in South Asia where she had gone to receive specialised medical care for cancer. She was 77-years-old and had served as a legislator since 1996.

In the lobby, the casket was opened to enable legislators and staff to view the body.

As part of the final tribute proceeds, flower petals were also sprinkled into the room.

The viewing and signing of the condolence book will continue until mid-day when the casket will be transferred to the House chambers for a Special sitting where Members of Parliament will pay tribute to Ogwal.

After the tribute, the body will lie in State overnight at the House and will on Tuesday morning be taken to All Saints Cathedral, in Kampala for a funeral service at 9 am.

Ms Ogwal was remembered for many things including her loud high-pitched voice, outspokenness, and thriving political career.

Some of the legislators looked up to her as a mother figure and a uniting factor in the House who always aimed at repairing gone-sour working relationships among colleagues.