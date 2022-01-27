Groundwater resources will solve regional conflicts, says IGAD official

By  Paul Adude

What you need to know:

  • Mr Gebeyuhu said the report found that a 10 percent improvement in vegetation reduces the chances of Armed Conflict by 21 percent and human death by 17.3 percent.

ENTEBBE: The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary, Mr Workneh Gebeyehu, has said sustainable and equitable use of ground water resources found in the different member states is set to play a pivotal role in conflict resolution in the region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.