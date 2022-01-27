Groundwater resources will solve regional conflicts, says IGAD official

ENTEBBE: The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary, Mr Workneh Gebeyehu, has said sustainable and equitable use of ground water resources found in the different member states is set to play a pivotal role in conflict resolution in the region.

“Groundwater resources can be an instrument to enhance regional Peace and Security. It is said that “water is the new oil” and is set to increasingly become the source of new and future conflicts. The IGAD region has been affected by disagreements over water not only at inter-communal level in the border lands, but more significantly, at regional level over riparian water rights along the Nile, whose sources are located in two of our Member States” he said.

Mr Gebeyehu made the remarks while opening the second IGAD water dialogue forum held in Entebbe on Wednesday.

“A conflict analysis conducted in 2021 by the IGAD Conflict Early Warning Mechanism (CEWARN) established that within the IGAD region, there is a strong relationship between poor vegetative cover due to lack of water and the incidence of conflict,” he said.

Mr Gebeyuhu said the report found that a 10 percent improvement in vegetation reduces the chances of Armed Conflict by 21 percent and human death by 17.3 percent.

“These findings are inviting us to explore the possibility that, if we are able to maximize on the irrigation and livestock access potential of groundwater sources through shallow and deep wells, we can improve food and fodder security. IGAD therefore welcomes the potential of groundwater to ameliorate conflict in the region and contribute to driving a positive hydro-politics agenda in the region, ” he said.

The Minister of Water and Environment Mr Sam Cheptoris said there is need to promote regional cooperation for optimal and sustainable water resource use in the region.

“Considering that 70 percent of the land mass in the IGAD region is composed of arid and semi arid areas hence depending largely on groundwater resources to meet various needs, its appropriate that we focus on ground water and how we can improve on the resilience of the IGAD region to various shocks such as climate change, environmental degradation and Covid 19 among others” he said.

Mr Cheptoris urged IGAD member states to scale up the implementation of the regional water resources policy to promote equitable utilisation and sustainable management of the region’s water resources.

The minister of state, regional affairs at ministry of foreign affairs Mr John Mulimba said there is need to have a regional approach to water security, water governance and development.

“Utmost priority should be provided for trans boundary water resources as this will mean shifting from conflicts and tensions in certain instances to shared vision and benefit from sharing trans boundary water resources” he said.

Mr Mulimba said the use of groundwater in the IGAD region is still in its infancy, which is a blessing in disguise, as the region needs more water to meet its future needs.