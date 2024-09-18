Hello

Guard jailed 25 years for pouring acid on colleague over alleged theft of TV set

Taban Mawa in the dock at Buganda Road Magistrate's court where he was charged with attempted murder. PHOTOS/ RUTH ANDERAH

By  Ruth Anderah

What you need to know:

  • Prosecution told court that on the fateful day, Mawa picked Masendi from his home under the guise that he had secured a casual job for him.

A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder of a friend whom he attacked with acid on accusations of stealing his boss’ television set.

Taban Mawa, a guard attached to a private security firm in Kampala and a resident of Kanisa Zone in Nakawa Division was convicted Wednesday on his own plea for pouring acid on Ivan Oyirwoth, alias Masendi.

Appearing before Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi on Wednesday, Mawa who had initially pleaded not guilty to the March 26 offence changed his plea and confessed to the crime.

The magistrate said Mawa needed a deterrent sentence to serve as an example to other would be offenders.
Prosecution evidence presented in court shows that on March 26, 2024, at Kanisa zone, Nakawa Division in Kampala District, Mawa attempted to Masendi whom he accused of stealing his boss’ television set.

Ivan Oyirwoth is hospital

Prosecution told court that on the fateful day, Mawa picked Masendi from his home under the guise that he had secured a casual job for him.
However, the state prosecutor said Mawa’s plot was to take Masendi to an isolated place and torture him.

"The convict was so merciless, he beat the victim with a chain lock, a panga and poured acid on him," Mr Kayizzi stated.
Court heard that over 90 percent of the victim’s body sustained burns from the acid attack which left him in acritical condition.


 

