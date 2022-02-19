Guard remanded on murder charges after two bodies recovered from Kabowa septic tank

A 28-year-old private security guard who allegedly confessed to killing two people before dumping their bodies is a septic tank at a residence in Ssimbwa Zone, Kabowa, Rubaga Division in Kampala City, has been remanded to prison on murder charges.

Godfrey Duku appeared before Makindye chief magistrate’s court on Friday after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) sanctioned murder charges on two separate files.

Duku was guarding the residence of Charles Twine and his wife, Naomi Twine who have since distanced themselves from the double murders claiming at the time the bodies were discovered, their home was being renovated and under the watch of Duku and another employee, Patrick Turyasingura, also a victim.

After police registered a missing person report, detectives from Katwe police station carried out a search at the said residence where the remains of Turyasingura were recovered on January 29, 2022. A postmortem report from the city mortuary has since revealed that Turyasingura was first strangled before his body was dumped in a septic tank.

As the police returned to the residence to reconstruct the murder scene on February 3, 2022, another set of human remains was recovered in the same sceptic tank to which the DNA samples indicated the remains belonged to a one Roland Akatulinda.

Police immediately apprehended Mr Twine, his wife and another family member, Norman Muhangi.

They were, however, later released on police bond after denying their involvement in the murders.

Duku was arrested in Ndeeba two weeks after he went into hiding. Police said he confessed to the crime.

Court presided over by chief magistrate, Ann Basemera, remanded Duku to Kitalya prison without affording him an opportunity to take plea to the charges as they are only triable by the High Court.

Duku will return to court on March 3 to get an update on the progress of police inquiries which prosecution's Lydia Nakato said it was still on-going.





