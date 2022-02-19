Guard remanded on murder charges after two bodies recovered from Kabowa septic tank

Godfrey Duku appeared before Makindye chief magistrate’s court on Friday after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) sanctioned murder charges on two separate files.

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Court presided over by chief magistrate, Ann Basemera, remanded Duku to Kitalya prison without affording him an opportunity to take plea to the charges as they are only triable by the High Court.

A 28-year-old private security guard who allegedly confessed to killing two people before dumping their bodies is a septic tank at a residence in Ssimbwa Zone, Kabowa, Rubaga Division in Kampala City, has been remanded to prison on murder charges.

