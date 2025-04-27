Guard shot dead, another arrested in foiled bank robbery

A private security guard was on Sunday, April 27, 2025, shot dead in a fire exchange after a foiled bank robbery at Diamond Trust Bank, Wakiso branch near the Wakiso–Busiro Land Zonal offices in Wakiso District.

The police, with the help of sister security agencies, also arrested another security guard and recovered two guns at the scene where the suspects attempted to steal cash from the bank located at Kkona–East village in Wakiso District.

Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, said the incident happened at around 1:30am. The deceased was identified as Emmanuel Okao, while the suspect who surrendered to police is Justine Okello, 27, both attached to G.K.O Security Company.

“After ordering the suspects to surrender, police attempted to dislodge them using tear gas. However, the robbers cocked their weapons, prompting the police to respond with gunfire,” he said.

He added that the two suspects were assigned to the bank’s night shift, and before the attempted robbery, they had removed their uniforms to facilitate escape.

According to sources, the suspects broke into the bank through the ceiling in the washrooms and, upon gaining access, attempted to break into the safe containing money, an incident that triggered an alarm alerting police officers at Wakiso Police Station.

It is alleged that a female private security officer stationed at the gate, though not directly involved in the robbery, was aware of the ongoing plans as her colleagues connived openly.

Upon notification, security officers found the bank gate locked, with the female security guard hiding in a locked room at the entrance of the bank premises.

Among the officers who visited the scene was Moses Nanoka, the Kampala North Regional Police Commander, who lauded his team for swiftly responding to the incident.

Mr Nanuka confirmed that his officers started firing bullets and tear gas to apprehend the suspects, and in the exchange, Okao lost his life on the spot.

“One suspect was shot from the ceiling whereas the second who had also sought refuge in the same ceiling surrendered after noticing that his colleague had died,” he said.

Residents said they started hearing live bullets from around 1am up to 5am. Many could not tell what was happening and stayed locked inside their homes in fear.

“We got goosebumps, stomachache, and hypertension over the incident. People at Nest Bar, which is in the neighborhood, were told to stay in one place until the shooting stopped,” Innocent Nsereko, a resident, said.

A press statement issued by Diamond Trust Bank confirmed the safety of all bank properties.

“We are deeply grateful for the swift and professional actions of the security forces, which helped protect our premises, and want to reassure our customers, staff, and partners that all bank property remains safe and secure,” the statement issued on April 27, 2025, read in part.

DTB further stated they are closely collaborating with the Uganda Police and other security agencies to ensure a full and transparent investigation into the matter​.