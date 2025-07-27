Guidelines to streamline VHT operations in offing – MOH

The Ministry of Health has revealed that a set of guidelines to streamline the operations and management of Village Health Teams (VHTs) and Community Health Workers (CHWs) is in the pipeline.

According to Dr Diana Atwine, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, the guidelines—expected by October—will cover recruitment, minimum qualifications, supervision, and remuneration, among other issues.

“The new guidelines will also regulate how development partners engage with VHTs and CHWs, including standardising their pay,” Dr Atwine said on Saturday during the handover of 507 bicycles and 10 motorcycles to CHWs in Bukomansimbi District, Masaka District, and Masaka City.

Related Expert task govt to prioritize funding community health services National



The donation, from the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH), aims to improve health access and mobility for community health workers.

Dr Atwine added that a minimum qualification of primary education will be required for VHTs to manage digital tools used in reporting and other tasks.

Dr Richard Kabanda, the Commissioner for Community Health, noted that some VHTs are too old or have joined partisan politics, adding: “Some partners pay VHTs as little as Shs5,000, others Shs10,000 or more. We want to streamline all that. It will be illegal for partners to engage VHTs without the knowledge of district leaders.”

Masaka District Health Officer, Dr Faith Nakiyimba, praised the government and KOFIH for their continued support, saying community health workers are crucial to local healthcare.

KOFIH Uganda Country Representative, Mr Dohoon Kim, said the donation marks a major step in transforming Uganda’s community health system.

“We remain committed to supporting VHTs, who play a key role in frontline health service delivery and timely disease reporting,” he said.

Uganda has nearly 300,000 VHTs working on a voluntary basis. The Ministry says low motivation due to lack of pay has limited their impact.