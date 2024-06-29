Gulu Archbishop arrives in Vatican to receive pallium 

Nebbi catholic diocese is excited as archbishop- elect for Gulu diocese, His Grace Raphael Wokorach P’mony arrived in Vatican to receive his Pallium.

According to news posted on catholic website on June 29, the archbishop will receive his Pallium (symbol of authority) from the pontiff during a special mass be presided over by Pope Francis. The pallium will allow him to be installed as the archbishop of Gulu archdiocese.

Before he was appointed Archbishop of Gulu Diocese, Wokorach served as the Bishop of Nebbi diocese for about two years.

He will return to Nebbi diocese on July 11 and travel to Gulu to be installed as Gulu archbishop on July 14.

The parish priest of Nebbi catholic diocese, Mgr Jackson Osiga told Monitor that Christians are gearing up in big numbers to escort the archbishop elect to Gulu Diocese and to witness his installation.