Gulu Archdiocese offers land for Lokech stadium 

The Gulu Catholic Archdiocese has offered eight acres of land to Agago District Local Government for the construction of the proposed Lt Gen Paul Lokech memorial stadium, the Daily Monitor has learnt.

The stadium is in honour of the former Deputy Inspector General of Police who passed away in August last year due to blood clot. He was 55.

During his burial, leaders in Acholi Sub-region made 12 resolutions in honour of Gen Lokech including the construction of a modern stadium at Ajali-anyena, in Agago District.

In an interview with Daily Monitor on Wednesday, Ms Susan Akany, the Agago Resident District Commissioner, said the district had already started clearing the land in preparation for the development.

“It is true there is some land which has been allocated to that effect and bush clearing has already started. Although there are no funds [allocated] for that, we hope that by preparing the grounds, developers will soon be attracted,” Ms Akany said.

She said the land is part of Ajali Anyena Primary School, which is founded by the Catholic Church.

Although initial plans agreed in 2017 were to build a girls’ school and a church on the same land, it recently changed to prioritise the construction of the memorial stadium.

Mr Leonard Ojok, the district chairperson, confirmed the development saying: “When Gen Lokech died, we decided that the stadium be named after him during the joint council meeting. Because Gen Lokech was a peace-loving and unifying person, we are optimistic that sports will continue to nurture talents in this region and unite the people. The district has already given Shs20 million to start clearing the area.”

Mr Andrew Akera, the focal person of the project, said once bush clearing has been completed, the area will be levelled to plant grass as well as open access roads to it.

He added that the stadium will boast of a pavilion, a running track, a football pitch, a netball court, a basketball court, a swimming pool, a volleyball court, a monument of Gen Lokech and will accommodate 100 vehicles, among others.

“We will come up with the total cost of the construction after consultations with experts and agreement by the physical planning committee, but we will continue upgrading it in phases because they don’t have enough money,” Mr Akera said.