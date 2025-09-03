Gulu EC suspends nominations over system failure

The Electoral Commission (EC) officials in Gulu City on Wednesday afternoon suspended the nomination exercise after their system suffered technical glitches.

The network went down at around 12:30 pm as Returning Officer Mike Jjuko attempted to nominate Richard Onencan, who is contesting for the Male City Youth Councilor seat.

The process was halted for about 30 minutes as the EC’s IT specialists worked to restore the system.

Mr Jjuko told journalists that officials at the EC headquarters in Kampala had been notified of the fault.

“The exercise is running smoothly, but we only experienced a small technical problem, which our team in Kampala is already working on. We had successfully nominated several candidates before the glitch occurred,” Mr Jjuko said.

He noted that the problem was not unique to Gulu but a nationwide challenge affecting the system.

By press time, at least 10 candidates were at the nomination centre waiting for clearance. The exercise, which started on Monday with verification of documents, will end on Friday, according to EC guidelines.

The ongoing nominations cover City Mayors, councilors, and special interest groups such as youth and women. At least 75 candidates are running for various positions in Gulu City, nearly 80 percent of them from the ruling NRM party.

Mr Onencan, who had turned up at the centre as early as 8 am, said the verification of his documents was completed quickly but the breakdown delayed his nomination.

“The verifications of my papers were done within minutes, and I was very happy about it. But the machine later developed technical problems. I hope it will be fixed soon so I can be nominated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Jjuko cautioned candidates against premature campaigns, warning that anyone who violates EC rules risks disqualification.

“I would like to warn candidates who have been successfully nominated against campaigning before being cleared by the EC. Official campaigns will begin in November,” he said.

According to the EC roadmap, Division Mayors and councilors will be nominated next week, while Members of Parliament will be nominated between October 15 and 16.



