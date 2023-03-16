Gulu gets Shs110m modern ear-treatment machine

There was excitement on Wednesday during the installation of a new ultramodern ear-testing and treatment equipment at St Philip Health Centre III at Michan Village, Bardege-Layibi Division in Gulu City.

The machine, which cost approximately Shs110 million, can provide services such as ear checkups, hearing tests, hearing aids programming and fitting, hearing aid repair and maintenance, as well as audio-speech therapy for people with cochlear implants.

Dr Isaac Ojok, an audiologist at the facility, called upon individuals with hearing problems, organisations and bodies that work with children such as schools and other institutions to prioritise ear checkups and testing.

“The centre has acquired ultramodern ear testing equipment which is among some of the best in the industry. Now that the centre is fully-equipped, we will be able to identify, diagnose and rehabilitate hearing problems,” Dr Ojok said.

The machine is the only operating ear-treatment equipment in the sub-region after one recently installed at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital broke down.

According to Ojok, hearing defects are a significant problem in the Acholi Sub-region and yet remain untackled.

“To give you a clear picture, we sampled students in two schools in Gulu City alone and discovered that up to 55 of them had defects in their ears that required treatment and corrections, and this number would set you wondering the situation among adults,” he said.

This publication established that the health centre received the equipment with support from FAST (Faith, Audiology & Speech Therapy), a non-profit organisation.

A March 2021 World Health Organisation report predicts that one in four people is projected to have a hearing problem by 2050 and that more than 1 billion people aged between 12 to 35 risk losing their hearing due to prolonged and excessive exposure to loud music and other recreational sounds.

“Based on such figures, it is important that we have equipment that can provide a wide range of ear treatment services to the population,” Dr Ojok said.