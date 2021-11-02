Gulu hospital records 100 mental cases per week

By  CAROLINE AYUGI

What you need to know:

  • Since the end of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency in 2006, Acholi Sub-region has been battling hundreds of mental illnesses each year, a problem that psychiatrists have always attributed to the effects of the war.
  • However, psychiatrists now say the open sale of illicit drugs and alcohol in the area must be addressed if the fight against mental illness is to be won.

In May this year, a woman with mental illness barred Ms Anna Grace Akot, the community development officer in-charge of persons with disabilities in Gulu District, from accessing her office, claiming the latter was in her building.

