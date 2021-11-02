Gulu hospital records 100 mental cases per week

In May this year, a woman with mental illness barred Ms Anna Grace Akot, the community development officer in-charge of persons with disabilities in Gulu District, from accessing her office, claiming the latter was in her building.

Before experts from Gulu Regional Referral Hospital arrived, the mentally sick woman had sworn to kill the occupants of “her” building. Everyone whose office is in that building did not work that day.

Although she was taken to the mental health unit, she found her way back to the district headquarters because she does not have someone to attend to her. She has since been joined by another person with mental illness.

The district vice chairperson, Ms Vicky Atim, has called for help to have the patients removed.

“Getting them out has been a long struggle and a big burden to the district,” she says.

Since the end of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency in 2006, Acholi Sub-region has been battling hundreds of mental illnesses each year, a problem that psychiatrists have always attributed to the effects of the war.

However, psychiatrists now say the open sale of illicit drugs and alcohol in the area must be addressed if the fight against mental illness is to be won.

Mr Alfred Lulua Droti, the head of the mental health unit at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, says alcohol accounts for the highest number of people with mental health problems, followed by marijuana.

Medics concerned

“When we classify these mental illnesses, alcohol use disorder takes a bigger percentage. On average per week, we receive 100 outpatients for drug abuse- related mental illness,” Mr Lulua says.

Mr Charles Amandu Sunday, another physiatrist at the mental health unit, said the open sale of illicit drugs in the area is leading to an increase in the number of mentally ill patients.

Statistics from the mental health unit show that the unit receives at least 500 patients, majority of whom suffer drug abuse-induced mental illness, per month.

“Ninety percent of people we receive are illicit substance abusers. Just go to the (Gulu) city now. How many people are selling marijuana in the open?” Mr Amandu says.

In 2016, Gulu District passed an ordinance restricting the sale and consumption of local waragi packed in sachets.

Ms Atim acknowledges that implementation of the ordinance is lacking.