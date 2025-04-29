Gulu Hospital restores CT scan services after two-month outage

CT scan services have resumed at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital following the repair of a machine that had been out of service for two months due to power disruptions.

Hospital officials on Tuesday confirmed that the equipment was back in use and attending to patients.

“The machine is now fully repaired and re-installed back to provide services to the community,” said Mr Walter Uryekwun, the hospital’s principal administrator.

He noted that the cost of accessing the CT scan remains as set by the Ministry of Health, ranging from Shs120,000 to Shs150,000, depending on the specific procedure.

The breakdown had forced patients in northern Uganda to seek diagnostic services at private facilities or travel over 70 kilometres to nearby Aber Hospital in Oyam District.

Dr Bonnie Oceng, a radiographer at the facility, described the resumption as a relief for both staff and patients.

“Since it resumed, we are able to attend to between 14 and 20 patients. It is a blessing to the people of the region since the machine has again been repaired after all this period. They will now receive the full range of services here and not be referred elsewhere,” Dr Oceng said.

Background

This was the second time in less than a year that the CT scan machine has broken down due to erratic electricity supply. In April 2024, it took three months to restore the equipment after a similar failure.

The scanner is one of 14 CT machines procured by the government and distributed to regional referral hospitals across Uganda in 2022.

Although the machine was delivered to Gulu in late 2022, it only became operational in June 2023 after the hospital secured a radiologist through a partnership with Gulu University.

A CT scan is used to detect a range of internal medical conditions, including tumors, injuries, strokes, pneumonia, and heart disease.