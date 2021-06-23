Gulu Hospital runs out of Covid drugs

By Ivan Tolit More by this Author

A Authorities in Gulu District are at crossroads after Gulu Regional Referral Hospital ran out of drugs for treating Covid-19 patients amid rise in cases.

“The hospital has run out of stock for essential medicines such as Vitamin D, Vitamin C and Azithromycin,” Mr Janani Loum, the regional surveillance officer, said while addressing the district taskforce committee on Monday.

Mr Loum said the stockout came at a time when the hospital is struggling to treat an increasing number of Covid patients. He said they have resorted to sending the patients’ relatives to buy the drugs from private facilities or pharmacies.

“We don’t have a choice but to recommend relatives to buy the drugs from private clinics,” Mr Loum said. There are 13 Covid-19 patients in critical condition at Gulu Hospital.

Dr Micheal Mukibi, the World Health Organisation case management officer, said they were mobilising to support the hospital with the drugs.