Gulu hub works suffer more delays over pay-out disputes

The completion of the multi-billion Gulu Logistics Hub has suffered another setback following fresh disagreements over compensation to relocate at least 60 graves inside the project site, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Mr Denis Acelam, the chairperson of Layibi Go-down Village where the facility sits, said they have been engaging the authorities and the contractor to settle the compensation claims for more than a year but in vain.

“We agreed with them that the graves be relocated first before building but they have been telling us to wait for quarterly releases. They counted the graves and houses but they have not done that [relocation],” Mr Acelam said.

He added that almost 200 people have been affected and are seeking compensation.

The district chairman, Mr Christopher Opio Ateker, said the compensation process should be handled expeditiously.

“There are people who gave their land for the construction of the logistic hub but up to now have not been fully compensated, we don’t know where the challenge is,” Mr Opiyo said.

He said some land owners have not yet received payment despite vacating the land.

“I appeal to the government to expedite the compensation process because it becomes difficult to go ahead with the works when there are disputes,” he said.

Last month, a team from the European Union accompanied by district officials visited the site to assess the progress.

The team found that first phase of the project stood at 90 percent, while the whole project is 60 percent complete.

During the inspection, it was discovered that Ambitious Construction Ltd, the contractor, had withdrawn personnel from the site.

Mr Wilson Manishimwe, who led the officials during the visit, declined to comment on the matter, saying he did not have enough details about it.

But Mr Samuel Nyeko, the district engineer, attributed the delays to financial constraints. He said only up to 50 percent of project-affected persons have been compensated.

The construction of the hub, which started in 2020, was meant to last 18 months, but its progress was interfered with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

