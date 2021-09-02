Gulu leaders on the spot as ghosts get Covid relief cash 

By ALEX PITHUA More by this Author

Gulu City leaders have embarked on plans to arrest councillors, politicians and civil servants who fraudulently received the Shs100,000 Covid-19 relief cash.

The Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr Richard Odongpiny, on Monday said investigations are underway to establish the leaders who got the money.

The money had been earmarked for vulnerable people badly affected by the second Covid-19 lockdown such as saloon workers, restaurant workers, teachers of private schools and boda boda cyclists, among others.

But in Gulu City, some people not in the above categories allegedly connived with their area leaders and were registered for the money.

“We are actually ashamed and we are going to open an investigation and those who will be found shall be arrested,” Mr Odongpiny told the city Covid-19 taskforce meeting on Monday.

The development comes after Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) last week faulted the Gulu City leadership for mismanaging distribution of the money.

While visiting Gulu City last week, lawmakers on PAC established that most people who got the government cash from the area were not from the designated categories while others were not residents of the area.

The MPs also found that the first Covid-19 cash beneficiary, Mr Geoffrey Olanya, who was announced by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, is not a boda boda cyclist, as earlier indicated.

On Monday, Mr Odongpiny and city clerk Moses Otimong admitted that some of the money went to wrong beneficiaries.

Mr Otimong regretted inaccuracies in the registration process.

“Preliminary findings by the parliamentary committee on us are not really very pleasing. There’s no one who will take advantage of money coming to Gulu City,” he said.

Anomalies

The Prime Minister launched the disbursement of the Covid-19 relief cash via mobile money on Thursday, July 8 in Kampala relying on data collected by the urban authorities through town clerks.

Gulu City was required to summit 11,000 names and particulars of beneficiaries to get the government cash.

Gulu City clerk directed assistant town clerks of Laroo-Pece and Bardege-Layibi divisions, GISOs and village chairpersons to register the beneficiaries.

But the town clerk during the Monday taskforce meeting said the registration process, which was completed within three days, was rushed, hence the anomalies.

The meeting resolved to work with police to arrest the civil servants and politicians who received the money.

Gulu District Police Commander Joseph Mumbere welcomed the move to arrest the wrong cash beneficiaries.

He wondered how some area leaders could connive with politicians and civil servants to benefit from money meant for the vulnerable who suffered hunger during the lockdown.

