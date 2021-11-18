Prime

Gulu market remains closed as leaders, vendors lock horns

Shops and lockups at Gulu Main Market have remain closed since November 15, 2021. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny  &  SIMON WOKORACH

What you need to know:

  • Daily Monitor has established that while city authorities had planned to meet the market leadership on Monday, a section of aggrieved vendors sealed off the facility, demanding that their grievances are addressed first.

Disagreements between vendors at Gulu Main Market and city authorities over charges levied on space has kept the facility closed since Monday.
The misunderstanding arose last week when vendors protested a reported proposal by the city leaders to increase rental fees for stalls and lockups.

