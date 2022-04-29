Gulu police hunting for mechanic over wife’s murder

Gulu City Central Division police are hunting for a 25-year-old man over the alleged murder of his 35-year-old wife on Thursday morning.

The suspect identified as Kenneth Ojok, a motor vehicle mechanic residing at Library ward, Gulu West Division, in Gulu City, is currently on the run according to police.

The couple are said to have been embroiled in a long-standing domestic brawl which according to eyewitnesses, “was reported to local council authorities on Wednesday morning for mediation.”

Mr Labas Komakech, a neighbor to Ojok, claimed that the suspect allegedly stabbed his wife Evelyn Akello following a misunderstanding on Wednesday morning.

On April 27 (Wednesday evening), he (Ojok) returned home at around 9:00pm in the evening with his friend Mr Gilbert Opio claiming to have a reconciliatory meeting between the couple, Mr Komakech said.

However on Thursday at around 4am, Ojok allegedly stabbed Akello in her stomach who was rushed to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital in an attempt to save her life but was pronounced dead at around 9am on Thursday.

Daily Monitor understands that a murder case file has been opened at Gulu City Central Division Police Station against the suspect who is still at large.

“Findings by the homicide detectives dispatched to the scene indicated that Ojok had ill intensions because he was seen on April 27 buying a new knife that was eventually used to commit the murder,” Mr David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region police spokesman said.

Findings also indicate that Ojok, who is polygamous, allegedly relocated his other family to an unknown place earlier on before he reportedly committed the offense, Mr Ongom added.