Gulu police recover stolen govt gun, ammunition

Police in Gulu City are holding a 37-year-old man after he was found in possession of government stores.

Morgan Rubangakene was on Friday found in possession of a gun, ammunition and an army jacket during a raid by security operatives after a businesswoman reported police accusing him and others of attempting to rob her.

It's alleged that Rubangakene, a resident of Patuda village in Omoro District clad in an army jacket together with others still at large, went to the home of the victim at Layibi Central, Pece Laroo Division in Gulu city and demanded Shs20 million.

A police detective at Gulu City East police station who requested to remain anonymous since he is not allowed to speak to the media, said that they are now hunting for the two other accomplices of Rubangakene.

“The duo, whose names we cannot reveal not to jeopardize our investigations, are said to be accomplices of the suspect in our cells for attempting to rob a businesswoman whose name has been withheld for her security,” the source said.

At her home, the suspects demanded cash while threatening to harm her if she failed to meet their demands, the source said.

“Unfortunately the victim did not have any money but they forced her to give them her cente-mobile money bank statement where an amount of money was reflected. It was at this point that the robbers instructed the victim to give them the money the following morning for her life to be spared.”

In an interview, Mr David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa West River Region spokesperson said that the victim later reported the matter to police (Vide CRB 136/2024) leading to the arrest of the suspect.

“A team of police officers were dispatched and arrested the suspect. A thorough search was conducted at his residence that yielded to the recovery of dangerous items of evidential values,” Mr Ongom said.

Among the items recovered were an SMG assault rifle No.56-1228036546, two pairs of army uniforms, one full magazine with 30 rounds of ammunition 5 extra live ammunition and cash worth Shs3 million.