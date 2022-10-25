Gulu records 400 mental illness cases weekly

Ms Pamela Atim on Sunday sought the help of boda boda riders in Layibi Trading Centre so that she could take her son to the hospital.

“This boy is just 22 years but he has been taking Marijuana and is now mentally ill, beating people at home and shouting in the night. Being a single mother, I can’t face this boy on my own,” Ms Atim said.

Ms Atim’s son is one of the hundreds of people with mental illness that Gulu Regional Referral Hospital’s Psychiatry Unit recorded in September.

The records this publication accessed indicate that the facility receives an average of 400 patients every week since August, compared to last year when they recorded an average of 100 cases weekly.

While the unit appears to be overwhelmed, more suspected cases of the illness can be seen across the city.

In October last year, Mr Alfred Lulua Droti, the head of the Psychiatry Unit, said they were receiving an average of 100 cases every week.

“When we classify these mental illnesses, alcohol use disorder takes a bigger percentage. On average per week, we receive 100 outpatients for drug abuse-related mental illness,” Mr Droti said.

However, in an interview last week, Mr Droti said they are now receiving more than 400 mental health cases weekly.

“We are getting increasing cases of mental health, every day the figures keep rising. On average, we receive 400 mental health cases weekly in the outpatient department and at least 3-4 new patients are admitted weekly.”

For depression in women, Mr Droti said: “We are registering over 13 cases weekly and this is because men have four to five wives and they are unable to provide for the family and the pressure is shifted to the woman.”

“When you move on the streets of Gulu City, every day you see two or three new faces of mentally-ill people and if we don’t take this issue seriously then it will be a problem in 10 or 15 years from now,” he said.

He also said people are relying on alcohol and drugs as remedy for their problems, which has worsened the situation. “In most cases, people don’t talk about the problems affecting them and this explains why sometimes when things get extreme, the next thought is somebody ending their life,” he said.

The Acholi Sub-region has had to contend with high cases of mental health challenges each year, a problem that psychiatrists have always attributed to the effects of the protracted Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) war which ended in 2006.

However, psychiatrists now say the open sale of illicit drugs and alcohol must be addressed to fight mental illness.

Mr Freddy Odong, a psychologist at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, said the majority of the cases are coming from Nwoya, Agago and Pader.

“In the past, Gulu and Omoro [had high cases] but now Pader, Agago and Nwoya have come up as Paicho and Palaro in Gulu District are also worrying,” Mr Odong said.

Child suicide

Mr Odong acknowledged the rising cases of suicidal tendencies among teenagers attributing it to the impact of domestic violence on children.

“Last month, six children between 10 and 20 years committed suicide in Acholi Sub-region. This is worrying because the trend is shifting from adults to children,” he added.

“Up to 90 percent of people [engage] in illicit substance abuse. Just go to the city now; How many people are selling marijuana in the open?” Mr Odong asked.

Studies link overuse of illicit drugs such as marijuana to permanent loss of IQ, depression, anxiety, and suicide ideations, among others.

Inactive laws

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act of 2015 regulates the use of drugs and imposes sentences for drug possession and use, but the implementation seems limited.

In 2016, the Gulu District passed an alcohol ordinance restricting the sale and consumption of locally packed in sachets.