Gulu referral hospital gets three oxygen concentrators as scarcity hits

The Kilak North County Member of Parliament, Mr Anthony Akol June 19 handed over three oxygen concentrators to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital to help in the fight against Covid-19.

Gulu Regional Referral Hospital is currently grappling with an Oxygen shortage following a rise in the number of patients in critical condition.

On Friday night, the hospital management was forced to run to St Mary’s Hospital Lacor for oxygen to support over 10 Covid-19 patients fighting for their lives in it's Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Of the 10 patients in the ICU, 2 are in critical condition, 4 severe and 4 moderates.

While handing over the oxygen concentrators to the hospital management, Mr Akol said: “After receiving the concerns, we immediately contacted our friends of the Indo-Africa Charitable Organization and Haree Companies who supported us with three oxygen concentrators.”

“As leaders, we are going to continue mobilizing resources and lobbying for support from friends to support the hospital while we also task government to intervene,” he added.

Mr Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, accompanied Mr Akol to hand over the items that were received by the hospital director, Dr James Elima.

Dr Elima acknowledged receipt of the items at a time the facility ‘‘is in a critical situation.’’

“We are currently running out of oxygen and our oxygen plant is more inefficient because right now to fill 5 oxygen cylinders it takes over 4hours to fill unlike previously when it would take us only 2hours,” Dr Elima said.

He called upon Acholi MPs to lobby for more support for the hospital to avert the crisis.

“Lacor is the only hospital considering the community because they know that things are not good for people and they are not charging exorbitant prices,” he added.

Gulu Regional Referral Hospital has so far registered 736 Covid-19 cases with up to 11 deaths since March 2020.

