Gulu Remand Home embraces horticulture

The management of Gulu Remand Home has said they have embraced horticulture to supplement the diets of juvenile inmates and also equip them with skills for the future.

The facility under the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development is currently home to some 142 juvenile inmates, four of whom are female from Lango and Acholi sub-regions.

Mr Joseph Musasizi, the officer-in-charge of the Gulu Remand Home, told Daily Monitor in an interview last Thursday that they introduced horticulture practice in May last year.

The facility has so far planted a total of 1,200 cabbage seedlings, 3,800 sukuma wiki seedlings, and 2,200 onion seedlings on a four-acre piece of land.

Mr Musasizi said the juveniles tend to the crops and thereby gain skills which they will use when they leave the facility.

“These are juveniles that need to be skilled so that they don’t go back or get lured into other kinds of activities that may destroy their future,” he said.

He added: “While they stay here undergoing the justice system, we think of such methods as a rehabilitation method, skilling them into various programmes and later on being assessed.”

Last year, 80 juveniles at the facility completed a horticulture course, according to Mr Musasizi. This was part of the Skilling in Agripreneurship for Increased Youth Employment project which is supported by AVSI.

They were awarded certificates of completion after an assessment which was conducted by officials from the Directorate of Industrial Training under the Ministry of Education and Sports.

Another 140 are set to graduate in September.

Ms Agnes Amony, an education specialist at AVSI Foundation, said they are focusing on skilling the young people to get into employment given the few jobs on the market.

She said the project is being implemented in three remand homes in Gulu, Naguru-Kampala, and Kabale targeting young offenders.

“The focus of this project is to see that young people get into employment; we know that this is a big challenge in the country,” Ms Amony said.

She added: “We have a high population of young people but the jobs are not there and that’s why we are seeing them on the streets.”

The Don Bosco Children’s Foundation, a Catholic founded charity organisation, has also established a state-of-the-art greenhouse furnished with irrigation equipment at the facility which will be used to grow 1,000 seedlings of the Anaa F2 tomato variety.

Rev Fr Denis Habamungu Silesian, an administrator at the Don Bosco Children’s Foundation, said once harvested, the tomatoes will not only improve the diet of the children but also generate income.

