Gulu University developing herbs to manage sickle cell disease

Researchers at Gulu University are developing herbal medicine for the prevention, management, and cure of sickle cell disease.

Under the “Identification of Medicinal Plants Used in Northern Uganda for Sickle Cell Disease and Its Complications’’ project, the lead researcher, Prof Alice Veronica Lamwaka, a clinical pharmacist and pharmacogenomics specialist, hopes to develop a cure from herbs that would be sourced from within the northern region.

Prof Lamwaka, who currently boasts of the successful development of Covilyce-1, a herbal concoction for treating Covid-19, notes that the remedy will be an effective therapy for sickle cell patients alongside conventional treatments, adding that a preliminary test on some patients have showed positive results.

“We found that the medicine works well with sickle cell clients... The outcome per se based on medical evidence is good,” she told this publication last Friday.

Prof Lamwaka added: “Actually, what kills sicklers is shock from the pain. From day one, when they are born, they are actually in pain and when we managed [to give them the herbs], they got out of that pain immediately because ...the therapy ...tries to release the tensions in the muscles.’’

She explained that the idea stemmed from the need to address the sickle cell burden in Acholi Sub-region, which currently stands at 13.3 percent, yet there is no known cure, and the cost of managing it is high.

About 33,000 babies are reportedly born with the disease annually in Uganda. However, 80 percent of these die before the age of five due to disease complications, according to Ministry of Health figures.

“Sickle cell disease is very stressful. If you have a child with it, even one, they will be admitted all the time, and the money which is spent is much. Apart from that, hydroxyurea, which is given to them, is very expensive. Some families cannot afford. Each tablet costs Shs3,000 and most families in northern Uganda cannot afford it,’’ she said.

Prof Lamwaka is working with a team of five researchers, with some of them based in foreign countries, to develop the herbal remedy.

“We are going to come out with some novel molecules (new drugs) that can save the world not only against sickle cell but also other conditions,’’ she said.

The project, which is expected to be completed by November next year, was approved by the government on October 19. The government released Shs350 million to support the project under the Science, Technology and Innovation programme.

Prof Lamwaka said researchers have a bank of indigenous plants from different parts of northern Uganda from which to develop the herbal therapy. She, however, declined to disclose particulars of the plants due to copyright issues.

“We have banks of indigenous plants that we use. We also have one on the Gulu University land. It takes a lot of effort for researchers to develop such ideas,’’ Prof Lamwaka said.

Ms Lilly Linda Apiyo, 27, who has grappled with sickle cell disease since birth, said her turning point was last year when Prof Lamwaka started using the herbal remedy to manage her condition.

“Before I was enrolled in this herbal treatment, I would feel terrible. I used to have a lot of pain. At some point, I thought of taking my own life. But right, now, I am feeling very fine,’’ she told this publication last Friday.

ABOUT PROJECT