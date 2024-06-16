Gulu youth back Museveni on fight against corrupt leaders

Gulu youth, some of who subscribe to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in Gulu City, have backed President Yoweri Museveni`s message on intensifying fight against corrupt leaders.

On June 15, hundreds of youth matched on Gulu City streets calling community members to denounce corruption in the highest term possible.

‘’Let us unite for one course, against corruption. The vice undermines the quality of services to a common person. Corruption affects quality education, quality health care, and wealth creation. We should demand such leaders to step down and we elect people of good deeds," Mr Eyeru Jacob, Chairperson of NRM National Youth Council who led the demonstration on Saturday said.

He added; ‘’We do not believe or condone any form of corruption. As young people corruption robs our future, and therefore we deny any participation or condoning corruption. We support the NRM principle of zero tolerance to corruption.’’

Mr Jacob said the president's words should be put into action and urged for stern punishment to make corruption a risky and expensive vice.

‘’As young people, we insist that the punishment for corruption must be very high, must be very stern so that people can get the message that we need to have a future as young people. When you steal money for Karamoja or Acholi, or Lango or Sebei, you are stealing the money that could change the future of the young people, so we don`t condone it and we are with the President on it.’’

Mr Wilson Otto, the General Secretary of NRM National Youth Council and member of the Yellow Youth Movement (YYM) explained that the youth are mobilizing for fresh leadership in the next general elections.

‘’We are also rallying the young people to take political space. We want the young people to participate in the next coming elections. Do not let your space go. Through the YYM initiative, we are also saying, please go and participate,’’ Mr Otto said.

During the State of Nation Address on June 6, President Yoweri Museveni said the government will stamp out corruption noting that they have got the capacity which they shall use, if necessary, saying that corrupt people insult the country`s heroes.

Subsequently, three Members of Parliament including Paul Akamba of Busiki Constituency in Namutumba District, Yusuf Mutembuli of Bunyole East Constituency in Butaleja District and Cissy Namujju Dionizia the Woman MP of Lwengo District were arrested on allegations of soliciting undue advantage of 20 percent of the Budget of the Uganda Human Rights Commission for the Financial Year 2024/2025 from Ms Mariam Wangadya, the commission`s chairperson.