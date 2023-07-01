Gun recovered as five suspected thugs arrested in Tororo

Police in Tororo District have unearthed a racket of suspected armed robbers that have been terrorizing residents.

Five people have been arrested in the process, including two women in Bison "B" Cell, Maguria Ward, Western Division, Tororo District.

This followed a Thursday operation headed by the District Police Commander SP Adam Kimuli.

Police say they have been hunting for the suspects since last month after a gun was stolen.

The Bukedi South regional police spokesperson, Moses Mugwe, said they recovered a SMG Rifle-AK 47 and other electronic appliances, phones, sawing machines and an army green hoody among others.

According to Mugwe, the gun was stolen from police officer [PC] Godfrey Ojiambo who is attached to the Very Important Person Protection Unit (VIPPU) Counter-Terrorism-CT at Malaba, under Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

He told Monitor that two unidentified thugs, armed with a hammer and panga, hit the officer on the head and left him unconscious before disarming him of his gun as he was on duty at Malaba Town Council on June 10, 2023 at around 8pm.

“The SMG Rifle No. SMG UG POL- 48015406-03318 was recovered with five rounds of live ammunition of which one was loaded in a chamber. By the time the gun was stolen, it had 24 rounds. We have arrested five violent suspected criminals connected to armed robbery of a gun from our police officer,” Mugwe noted on Friday.

Police also accused the detainees of conducting aggravated robberies using the same gun.

“The corroborated evidence led to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of many exhibits plus the said gun, which they confessed to having stolen from our staff who was attached to VIPPU (CT) deployed at Malaba Border point under Revenue department,” he said.

Police inquiries continue to have the remaining culprits arrested and brought to book, Mugwe emphasized.

He also said the suspects will appear in courts of law for prosecution after investigations.