Gun violence overwhelm Busia

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party treasurer, Ms Barbara Nekesa Oundo has asked the office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) in Busia District to intervene and curb the growing insecurity involving the use of guns.

According to security, more than four people have been killed by criminals using guns in one month and also several cases of Boda Boda riders losing their motorcycles to armed thieves have been reported in the district.

Ms Nekesa said the latest flare-up of gun shootings in the border district has caused fear among the locals, especially the business people.

“I ask the RDC to get informers on the ground or set up a team of security personnel as part of measures to respond and curb this growing organised crime in the district,” Ms Nekesa, said.

Last week, a mobile money and banking agent identified as Rashid Kizza, 28, was shot dead by two assailants who were riding on motorcycles in Sofia B village in Busia Municipality.

Ms Nekesa explained that the current wave of robbery involves attackers, who are well armed with guns that police and other security agencies need to find out where they obtain them from.

“When we had a challenge of guns in the Karamoja sub-region, where guns were being used to steal animals, the government intervened and brought calm. We need the same in Busia because the criminals are attacking, killing and stealing local people in the trading centres,” she said.

Ms Nekesa made the remarks Saturday during the celebration to mark the belated Women’s Day in Busia District at Masafu Sub County.

The RDC Mr Micheal Kibwika said five people have so far been arrested in connection with murders and other related crimes.

“We have arrested five, some of them had rounds of ammunition, and one had an army uniform,” he said, adding that two other suspects were intercepted while on their way to Serere District.

“We have also intensified our patrols and vigilance among the community. All criminals will be arrested and prosecuted,” he added.