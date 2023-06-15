Gun violence: Security personnel kill 15 in two months  

Gun violence has claimed the lives of at least 15 people in just two months. The killings have been masterminded mainly by security personnel.

The latest incident is that of Jolesi Kisangani, 35, a businessman.

Kisangani was allegedly killed by a private security guard of Hazza Security Company in an aggravated robbery incident at Katuugo B Village, Kyanamugera Parish in Kassanda District at around 12:49am yesterday.

Last year, security personnel from the army, police, prisons and private security organisations killed13 people, according to the police crime report of 2022.

In the latest incident, the spokesperson of Wamala Police Region, Ms Rachael Kawala, said a private security guard only identified as Ronnie with two others raided a bar and put Kisangani at gunpoint.

“They demanded money and a phone from the deceased and her customers, holding them at gunpoint. Following her resistance, the security guard shot her at close range on the left side of her ear, fatally injuring her. The suspects fled the scene after the shooting,” Ms Kawala said.

She added that after the shooting, the guard went to his employers and dumped the gun without informing them about what he had done. He then fled and switched off his mobile phones.

Police last evening confirmed arresting three people in connection with the killing of Kisangani.

The suspects, according to police, were arrested after a tip-off by a resident as security combed hide-outs for suspected assailants that had reportedly taken cover at a swamp.

“We have three suspects under police custody in connection with the murder and robbery incident at Katuugo B Village,” Ms Kawala said.

Kassanda Resident District Commissioner Phoebe Namulindwa said his security team has held an emergency meeting over the gun robbery cases.

“The District Security Committee is working together with the residents to curb the rising insecurity,” she said.

The number of misuse of firearms is worrying the country. In the State-of-the-Nation Address last week, President Museveni said his government was addressing the gun misuse among members of security agencies. He, however, didn’t give detailed measures put in place.

Following the rise in gun misuse, especially among private security firms, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth-Ochola suspended licences of 39 private security firms.

IGP Ochola has ordered his commanders across the country to immediately disarm the private security firms whose licences have been suspended.

On May 1, the State Minister of Labour, Col Charles Engola, was shot dead by his bodyguard, Private Wilson Sabiiti, who later committed suicide.

President Museveni ordered an inquiry about the management of the military guards.

In the killing of Ronnie Mukisa, a paralegal of IBC Advocates, in Wakiso District on May 31, two security personnel were named including the deputy commander of Kampala Metropolitan Police North, Superintendent of Police, Vincent Irama and a UPDF Corporal Max Anyuse. Both are still in detention as investigations continue.