Gunmen ambush Kampala-bound Link bus, passengers robbed

Police in Mityana have started investigating a case of aggravated robbery that occurred in the wee hours of Friday morning after gunmen allegedly attacked a bus owned by Link Bus Services along the Kampala-Mubende highway in Mityana District.

The Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, said the attack happened at 2am at Bamujugu swamp at the border of Mityana and Kassanda Districts.

Police preliminary findings indicate that the bus registration number UBG 423G with 65 passengers on board, left Bundibugyo last evening at 7pm and headed to Kampala.

Kawala said upon reaching the swamp, the bus was intercepted at an illegal road block staged by about 10 robbers allegedly armed with guns and hammers.

She said the passengers were then ordered off the bus and robbed of all their property, including phones and unspecified amount of money.

"At the illegal roadblock, the passengers were reportedly ordered out of the bus, asked to lie on the ground before their property- phones, money, among others, were taken from them. Those who were hesitant to hand over their property to the suspected robbers were allegedly beaten," Ms Kawala said.

Kawala meanwhile says investigations are ongoing to apprehend the robbers, recover the guns used and passenger’s lost property.

The attack comes barely two days after another Link company bus caught fire at Wakaliga traffic lights in Natete, Kampala.