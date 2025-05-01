Gunmen in police uniform raid Kisoro shop, shoot attendant 

The police spokesman for Kigezi sub-region, Mr Elly Maate, on Wednesday said Kenneth Mucunguzi, a shop attendant, was attacked at around 8:30 pm at Mugomberero trading centre in Rushenyi village, Soko parish, Muramba Sub County in Kisoro District.



“It's alleged that four men, all armed with guns, allegedly attacked the shop of one Michael Turinayo, where the shop attendant, one Kenneth Mucunguzi, was shot in the right arm before they robbed Shs 23 million from the shop. The armed robbers shot many bullets in the air to scare away people who were around the said trading centre before they ran away to an unknown place,” Mr Maate said.



Police visited the scene of crime and recovered nine bullet cartridges as part of their exhibits. Mucunguzi was taken to the nearest health facility for medication.



“A case of aggravated robbery and attempted murder by shooting has been recorded at Kisoro police station. Inquiries into this matter have commenced and efforts to have the suspect arrested are being made,” Mr Maate said.