Gunmen in police uniform raid Kisoro shop, shoot attendant
What you need to know:
- According to the owner of the shop, Mr Michael Turinayo, the assailants were wearing police uniforms.
A 30-year-old man in Kisoro District is nursing a gunshot wound after four gunmen raided the shop where he was working and robbed him of about Shs23 million.
The police spokesman for Kigezi sub-region, Mr Elly Maate, on Wednesday said Kenneth Mucunguzi, a shop attendant, was attacked at around 8:30 pm at Mugomberero trading centre in Rushenyi village, Soko parish, Muramba Sub County in Kisoro District.
“It's alleged that four men, all armed with guns, allegedly attacked the shop of one Michael Turinayo, where the shop attendant, one Kenneth Mucunguzi, was shot in the right arm before they robbed Shs 23 million from the shop. The armed robbers shot many bullets in the air to scare away people who were around the said trading centre before they ran away to an unknown place,” Mr Maate said.
Police visited the scene of crime and recovered nine bullet cartridges as part of their exhibits. Mucunguzi was taken to the nearest health facility for medication.
“A case of aggravated robbery and attempted murder by shooting has been recorded at Kisoro police station. Inquiries into this matter have commenced and efforts to have the suspect arrested are being made,” Mr Maate said.
According to Mr Turinayo, the assailants were wearing police uniforms.
The Kisoro district LCV chairman, Mr Abel Bizimana on Wednesday appealed to the district security committee to use its apparatus to trace and arrest the armed thugs to save the innocent traders in the area from such criminality.
“Despite the ongoing armed conflict in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, armed robbery has not been a practice in Kisoro district. I appeal to the district security committee members, chaired by the resident district commissioner, to tighten security operations so that the culprits are arrested and guns recovered from them before they commit another offence,” Mr Bizimana said.
Mr Fred Ndagije, the LCI chairperson of Rushenyi village, attributed the raid to inadequate security in the area.