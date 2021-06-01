Gunmen kill Gen Katumba Wamala’s daughter, driver in assassination attempt

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

By Job Bwire More by this Author

Unknown assailants on Tuesday sprayed bullets at a car carrying works and transport minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala in an attempted assassination, wounding him and killing his daughter and driver.

Eye witnesses said four armed assailants riding on two motorcycles opened fire at the vehicle carrying the former UPDF commander of land forces in the Kampala suburb of Kisasi.

READ: God has given me second chance, says hospitalised Katumba Wamala

Images circulating on social media showed Gen Wamala in apparent distress beside the car in which his daughter, Brenda Nantongo and driver, Haruna Kayondo lay dead. The General’s light-colored trousers was splattered with blood before he was helped by residents to sit on a boda boda motorcycle and rushed to a nearby private clinic, Malcom health centre. He was, however, later transferred to Medipal International Hospital where he’s currently admitted.

READ: 8 high profile unresolved murders

"There was a shooting involving him ... he is hurt and he's been taken to the hospital, his driver was killed," Army spokeswoman Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso told journalists.

Advertisement

Scene of crime officers and security operatives picking exhibits from the scene where the minister of works and transport, Gen Wamala was attacked by unknown gunmen

Kinkizi West MP, Dr Chris Baryomunsi who was one of the first responders told journalists at the scene that Gen Katumba sustained injuries in both shoulders.

“General Edward Katumba Wamala’s condition is stable. He will remain is hospital and may not be evacuated out of the country,” Dr Baryomunsi added hours later.

An eye witness who asked not to be named so as to speak freely said “We heard bullets and all of us scampered for our lives. We returned about five minutes later and started running to the scene only to find that it was Gen Katumba who had been attacked.”





READ: Museveni: We have clues to ‘the pigs’ who attacked Gen Katumba





By the time of filing this story, several politicians and other high profile Ugandans had started arriving at the scene along Kisota road near the Northern Bypass, Kisasi.

Former Kawempe North MP, Latif Ssebagala, a resident of Kisasai described the shooting as unfortunate and called for a speedy investigation.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen David Muhoozi and the UPDF Chief of staff of Land Forces Maj Gen Leopod Kyanda at the scene where Gen wamala was attacked by unknown gunmen

“Government should investigate this case and issue a report since there are some privately owned cameras in the neighborhood that can help trace the assailants,” he said.

The area has been sealed off by heavily armed security operatives as scene of crime officers pick exhibits as part of their investigations.

The two bodies have been picked from the scene and taken to the City mortuary.

There have been several unsolved assassinations and mysterious deaths of high profile officials in the country in recent years that have fueled speculation about perpetrators and their motivations.

Some of the high profile victims include former Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga, former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, former District Police Commander for Buyende ASP Muhammad Kirumira, senior state prosecutor Joan Kagezi, UPDF officer Maj Muhammad Kiggundu and senior Muslim leaders, among others. Nearly all were committed by gunmen on motorcycles.

READ: Muhammad Kirumira shot dead near his Bulenga home

Brenda Nantongo wamala (RIP) uses her phone to take a photo at Parliament where she had accompanied her father, Gen wamala to take oath as a UPDF representative in the 11th Parliament. PHOTO/ NEXT MEDIA

The attempt on Gen Wamala took place in the same suburb in Kampala capital where in 2017, gunmen on motorcycles sprayed bullets at a vehicle carrying AIGP Kaweesi. Kaweesi was killed alongside his bodyguard and driver.

READ: Senior Principal State Attorney Joan Kagezi shot dead

Shortly before the attack, Gen Wamala told his followers on Twitter that: "I wish you a month of Happiness, Success, Peace, Prosperity, Good Health, and Wealth."